Bay Area gets more action from Hollywood film productions

It has been a long year marred by a pandemic for film and television makers. But the lights, cameras and action should be coming to Bay Area locations near you soon.

There are a significant number of productions waiting to be started, said Colleen Bell, director of the California Film Commission, whose Hollywood agency administers the state’s production tax credit incentive program. I am very sure to revert to some of the pre-COVID numbers in the future. There is no crystal ball, but people are really settling down.

Susannah Robbins, executive director of the San Francisco Film Commission, also known as Film SF, is certainly feeling upbeat. A number of auto commercials were shot in the Financial District on consecutive weekends in February. She also told The Chronicle that two independent films are set to arrive in town this summer, in addition to a TV series set to run as a pilot in the spring. If this show is picked up by a network or streaming service, it could be a two-year project, she said. There’s even a blockbuster movie that plans action streaks in June and a more complete shoot with the main cast in the fall.

It just feels like things are bubbling over and we’re starting a good increase in production, Robbins said. I think productions are getting more and more used to working under the COVID protocols that have been put in place here in San Francisco and California. They get used to the tests and routines.

While the peak of COVID-19 infections essentially halted production in Los Angeles, the hardest-hit area of ​​the state from mid-December to January, the Bay Area remained open and in fact grabbed a few commercials that had to move from Southern California.

Most recently, after filming interiors on the Los Angeles soundstage, the Starz series based on the movie Blindspotting by East Bay natives Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal wrapped up nine days of exterior filming in West Oakland on Friday, March 5.

Nine different COVID agents were running around to help with masks and hand sanitizers, recalled Jim MacIlvaine of the Oakland Film Office, who was on set during filming. All the pre-testing and the advanced work that has been done, quick testing… I think the industry really needs to be applauded.

The upcoming Disney + reality series The Quest was also shot for 20 days, from February 11 to Saturday March 6, at the Castello di Amorosa winery in Calistoga.

As for the movies, Netflix’s Malcolm & Marie handled a stripped-down 14-day shoot at one location, the Caterpillar House, near Carmel, last summer. However, the only major production to shoot in San Francisco since the state gave permission to resume work last June was Shang Chi and Marvel’s Ten Rings Legend for a week of big action shots in October. .

It was a really good production to have here because it proved that even under COVID, we could host such a complicated production, Robbins said. And the feedback we got from the audience was that everyone was so excited for it to come here and something normal to happen. At the bottom of Ghirardelli Square, where they did the huge scene of the bus crash, onlookers were just clapping when this thing happened.

Shang Chi made his base camp at Film Treasure Island, the production complex run by Mark Walter, who is also the director of studio development at Film Mare Island. He was impressed with Marvel’s adaptation to large-scale filmmaking during a pandemic.

They tested me and my staff for COVID, personally, Walter said. When you entered the building, they were checking the temperature. They worked in these little bubble pods.

Although it reopened in June, the Walter’s Mare Island facility has only hosted a few short, mostly outdoor shoots since. He also began working with the Fort Mason Center for Arts & Culture, where the pavilion caught the attention of commercial scouts, Walter said.

It’s the little things that keep us going, he says. We’re going to get through this.

Two TV series have placed takes one at Mare Island and the other at Treasure Island for pre-production starting at the end of March, with cameras on, hopefully by May.

Any new spectacle may require state incentive. The third iteration of California’s film and television tax credit program, called 3.0, is safely funded at $ 330 million per year through 2025, according to Bell. Originally enacted to combat runaway productions in generously encouraged jurisdictions like the state of Georgia, the United Kingdom and several Canadian provinces, it has worked quite well for California.

During the program’s five-year version 2.0, which ended in June, productions shot primarily in California generated $ 11.2 billion in direct spending in the state in exchange for $ 1.55 billion. tax credits. While the incentive is good for 20% or 25% of qualifying expenses across all areas, shows shoots outside the studio area, also known as the Thirty Mile Zone, circling Hollywood are getting increases of 5 % to 10% for various costs. Bay Area productions that have benefited from the show include Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why and The OA series, as well as feature films Bumblebee, Beautiful Boy and the upcoming Top Gun: Maverick.

On March 1, the California Film Commission announced 22 feature films conditionally approved for the tax credit. Sixteen of them are planning work outside the TMZ, mostly in other parts of southern California, but at least three will shoot further north. However, none have yet indicated that they will be coming to the Bay Area.

The San Francisco Stage Rebate Program offers production companies reimbursement of fees paid to municipal departments, daily user fees, and payroll taxes, and the city has a rebate program for suppliers who is currently being redesigned. San Francisco has done a great job of sweetening the pot with these meaningful local incentives, Bell said.

Still, COVID-19 is a tough thing to beat. From July 1, 2020 to early February of this year, Film SF issued 131 permits for 402 days of shooting, up from 335 permits with 597 days of shooting for the same period a year earlier. Total fees were almost halved, from $ 100,180 to $ 50,200, Robbins noted.

And yet, optimism reigns. Dee Dee Myers, alumnus of Santa Clara University, former Clinton White House press secretary and, most recently, Warner Bros. he chief corporate communications officer now heads Go-Biz, the governor’s office for business and economic development, which oversees the California Film Commission.

It’s a big and critical industry in California, Myers said at a virtual conference in February that featured the commission’s new website, film.ca.gov. It is important that we maintain production here. Having been on the other side, I know the complicated decision making of where to locate production.

Myers appealed to filmmakers: Please know that the state is very committed to doing what we can to enable you to do more… to locate you here.







