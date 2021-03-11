It’s official: Michael B. Jordan will direct Creed III





2:18 PM PST 03/10/2021



by



Borys Kit



The film will debut on November 23, 2022.

Michael B. Jordan has officially made a deal to make his directorial debut with Credo III, MGM announced on Wednesday. The company said the actor will not only return to reprise his role as a besieged boxer for the third installment of the rebooted Rocky series, but that he will also be producing in addition to directing. MGM has also set a release date for November 23, 2022. Tessa Thompson and Phylicia Rashad are expected to reprise their roles for the new film which is being written by Keenan Coogler and Zach Baylin based on a preview by Ryan Coogler. “Achievement has always been an aspiration, but the time had to be right,” Jordan said in a statement. “Creed III is that time in my life where I became more confident of who I am, holding an agency in my own history, maturing personally, growing professionally, and learning from greats like Ryan Coogler, most recently Denzel Washington, and other senior administrators from level that I respect. All of this sets the table for this moment. “ Jordan continued, “This franchise and in particular the themes of Creed III are deeply personal to me. I look forward to sharing the next chapter in Adonis Creed’s story with the awesome responsibility of being its director and namesake. “ Coogler and Stephen Caple Jr. directed the previous two films, which reached nearly $ 400 million at the global box office. Jordan’s move behind the camera had been rumored for months, and Thompson even spilled the beans late last year in an interview, although MGM had no comment at the time. “I can’t say enough how thrilled we are to see Michael directing the third film of the Creed Said Irwin Winkler, longtime producer of the Creed and Rocky movies. “His commitment to this character has been nothing short of extraordinary, and we know that will extend to his role behind the camera at the helm of this great new installment.” Producers of the film include Irwin Winkler, Charles Winkler, William Chartoff, David Winkler, Jonathan Glickman, Jordan and Ryan Coogler, producing in association with Proximity Media. Executive producers include Adam Rosenberg, Sev Ohanian and Zinzi Coogler. Jordan is replaced by WME, M88 and Ziffren Brittenham.







