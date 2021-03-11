Fun stuff this weekend in Ocala / Marion

World Equestrian Center entertainment: Free parking and entry. From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, acoustic guitarist Heather Lynne. From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, enjoy violinist Gary Lovini. The center is at 1390 NW 80th Ave., Ocala. Times are subject to change. Visit wec.net or call 414-7900.

Heritage skills day: Fort King National Historic Sites Heritage Skills Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 13 at the landmark, 3925 E. Fort King St., Ocala. Learn about carpet making, basketry, and cast iron cooking, and enjoy history demonstrations and more. Registration is compulsory. Visit ocalafl.org or call 629-2489 for details.

Jason D. Williams: An energetic performance with piano playing and lightning-fast vocals from Jason D. Williams will take place on March 13 at 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Orange Blossom Opry, 16438 SE 138th Terrace, Weirsdale. Tickets and details on obopry.com or 821-1201.

Timberline Farm Strawberry Festival: Enjoy live music and entertainment, a bee exhibit, hayrid, hike, farm animals, corn nursery, horseshoes, face painting and more at the Timberline Farm Strawberry Festival, March 13-14 at Timberline Farm, 3200SE 115th St., Belleview. Timetables and tickets on timberlinefarm.net or 454-4113.

Motherhood aloud: The Department of Visual and Performing Arts at the College of Central Florida will present Motherhood Out Loud, a comedy play of short motherhood and parenthood-themed scenes, March 12-14 at 7:30 p.m. online. Free for the public. Order your tickets at showtix4u.com/events/TheatreCF. Visit cf.edu or call 854-2322 for details.

At Disney Celebration: Kingdom of the Sun Concert Band: The group will play Disney favorites at 3 p.m. on March 14 at Ocala / Marion County Veterans Memorial Park, 2601 SE FortKing St., Ocala. Selections include Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah, Beauty and the Beast, Mary Poppins, The Bare Necessities, and more. Free and open to the public; donations accepted. Details on Kingdomofthesunband.org or call 624-9291.

Winter show # 10: The National Snaffle Bit Association will host the NSBA Hunter / Jumper Winter Spectacular # 10 through March 14, with $ 4 million in prize money, at the World Equestrian Center, 1390 NW 80th Ave., Ocala. Session times from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day, subject to change. With a grand prize of $ 75,000 in the Grand Outdoor Arena on March 13, starting at 6 p.m. Visit horseshowing.com or call 414-7900 for details.

Sight dog race: The Central Florida Sight Hound Racing Club will meet on March 14 at Florida Horse Park, 11008 South County Road 475, Ocala. The group is dedicated to promoting the sport of dog racing and educating the breeds involved with the sport of racing. For more details, visit flhorsepark.com or call 307-6699.

Ongoing activities

“Talleys Folly”:This 1944 Missouri farmhouse play, where two minds with very different pasts come together in love letters is on stage until March 21 at the Ocala Civic Theater. For tickets visit ocalacivictheatre. com or call 236-2274. The theater is located at 4337 E. Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala.

Monochromatic Mars: View works created by members of the Marion Cultural Alliance through March 27 at the Brick City Center for the Arts, 23 SW Broadway St., Ocala. Visit mcaocala.org or call 369-1500 for details.

Horse fever rises again: Until March 27, the Horse Fever 20/20 herd will be on display in the lobby of the Circle Square Cultural Center, 8395 SW 80th St., Ocala. Open to the public, free of charge. Visit csculturalcenter.com for more details.

“His colored pencil: The College of Central Florida Colored Pencil exhibit, in partnership with the Color Pencil Society of America, is on display at the Webber Gallery at CF Ocala Campus, 3001 SWCollege Road, Ocala. The exhibition is open to the public free of charge until March 25. Visit cf.edu or call 854-2322, ext. 1565.

Appleton Art Museum: “Memories and Inspiration: The Kerry and C. Betty Davis Collection of African American Art” runs through March 28; Luminous Worlds: Paintings by Kristin Herzog, until June 27; and The Art of Adventure, screen prints by Clayton Pond, will remain in place until April 25.The Appleton is at4333 E. Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala, and is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. .org.

ARC in the arts: ARC in the Arts, a free exhibition of artwork created by individuals as part of the Adult Day Training Program at ARC Marion, Inc., will be on display until March 22 at City Hall in ‘Ocala, 110 SE Watula Ave., Ocala. Hours of operation are Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free and open to the public. Details at ocalafl.org/culturalarts or 629-8447.

Charlie chain reaction: Chain Reaction Charlie is the new exhibit at Discovery Center, 701 NE Sanchez Ave., Ocala. Young people can explore Charlies’ Yard, camp at Charlies Tree House, learn about the garden, test their balancing skills at the Creek Cross Challenge, and learn all about the Six Simple Machines and how they can. all working together to create new inventions. Visit mydiscoverycenter.org or call 401-3900.

Works: An exhibit by Ginny Avnaimis is on display at the Recreation and Parks Administration, 828 NE Eighth Ave., Ocala, and the Eighth Avenue Adult Activity Center, 830 NE Eighth Ave., Ocala. The free exhibition will run until March 18, Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Avnaim, from Ocklawaha, focuses on creating hand-embellished fabric patterns. Free and open to the public. For details, call 629-8447 or visit ocalafl.org/culturalarts.

Exhibition of my favorite things for children: An art exhibit at Barbara Gaskin’s new Adult Activity Center in Washington, 210 NW 12th Ave., Ocala, will be on display until March 15, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. My Favorite Things features works of art created by the families and loved ones of Ocala City employees, depicting a range of their favorite things. For more information, contact the City of Ocala Cultural Arts Office at 629-8447 or visit ocalafl.org/culturalarts.