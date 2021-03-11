Hrithik Roshan at Shahid Kapoor, photo spots inside Bollywood celebrity homes where they love to get clicked





When you are Hrithik Roshan, any outfit is meant to look extremely beautiful on you. And, when you live in an apartment facing the sea, whose balcony exudes the glory of the golden hour, it automatically becomes a great place for photos. Naturally, almost all Bollywood celebrities have one (or more) place in their gorgeous homes, which becomes the favorite photo spot. With this feature, you can browse easily recreated photo spots inside Bollywood celebrity homes. Hrithik Roshan to Shahid Kapoor, Check Out The Perfect Photo Spots From These Bollywood Celebrity Homes 1. Shahid Kapoor For Shahid and Mira Kapoor, it’s that boldly cut round mirror in their living room that does the trick. Hella easy to recreate, all you need is a clean mirror, good lights to complete the space and of course, a sharp outfit like the Kapoors! 2. Sonam Kapoor For Sonam Kapoor, the armchair, which rests on an intricately designed carpet, is a great place to take photos. Offering excellent chemistry between natural and artificial light, the spot is just about perfect from all angles. 3. Kareena Kapoor Kareena Kapoor Khan’s go-to spotlight for photos is further proof that natural light trumps all artificial light. The outdoor seating area offers enough green, which is always a safe choice for an aesthetic background. 4. Anushka Sharma The gray wall, beautifully accented by the self-designed floor tiles, is the best choice among the great places to take photos in the Anushka-Virat apartment. 5. Ananya Pandey Ananya Pandey has different places where you can get a nice photo. From the checkered floor to the floor to ceiling windows in the living room, you will find a number of stunning backgrounds. But, the spiral staircase in the Pandeys Room takes the cake. 6. Alia Bhatt Alia Bhatts’ loft-style apartment is an inspiration to almost all millennials, and now Gen Z, who are considering a move into their own home. Cool pastel hues dominate the entire interior and accented frames bring this space to life. A rough white brick wall with the famous backlit panel and a photo frame is the perfect place to get clicked. 7. Hrithik Roshan As mentioned above, the golden hour shines brightly on the sea-facing apartment of Hrithik Roshan in Juhu. Roshan also loves taking selfies at the mirror, in the huge mirror in his living room. And, if nothing works, you can always strike a pose in front of the chocolate dispenser. 8. Karan Johar Karan Johar’s wardrobe If you are Karan Johar, you will probably never run out of photo spots in your home. Known for throwing the most exciting parties in Btown, the Johars House that you can learn to recreate here has an open-air patio, a stunning painting by the wooden steps, and a wooden walk-in closet as a favorite spot for taking photos. . NOW READ Nita Ambani’s Rs 2.6 Crore Bag & 4 Other Weird Things Indian Billionaires Spent Their Money On From Prabhas to Yash, these 5 stars in the South have the most expensive cars and houses 5 Indian princes, their palaces and their lavish lifestyle Safer Entertainment

