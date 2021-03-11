Meghan Markle filed a complaint with ITV against Piers Morgan

UNSPECIFIED – UNSPECIFIED: In this material, image provided by Harpo Productions and posted in March … [+] On February 5, 2021, Oprah Winfrey interviews Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during a CBS Primetime Special premiere on CBS on March 7, 2021 (Photo by Harpo Productions / Joe Pugliese via Getty Images) Harpo Productions / Joe Pugliese via Getty Images



Representatives for Meghan Markle reportedly filed a complaint with ITV on behalf of the Duchess of Sussex days after former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan questioned the veracity of comments made during the interview Oprah Winfrey’s explosive Sunday night. This is according to UK newspapers including The Guardian and The Telegraph.

On Monday’s episode of Good Morning Britain, Morgan slammed Markle for opening up to Winfrey about his sanity, as the Duchess shared that she no longer wanted to be alive.

I don’t believe a word she says, Meghan Markle, “Morgan said.” I wouldn’t believe it if she read me a weather report and the fact that she started this attack on our royal family, I think that is despicable.

The Morgans’ inflammatory remarks sparked a backlash that led to more than 41,000 complaints to UK media regulator Ofcom.

The next day, GMB weather presenter Alex Beresford took Morgan to task for his relentless attacks on Markle, with whom he once interacted regularly.

I understand you have a personal relationship with Meghan Markle or have had one and she cut you off. She has the right to interrupt you if she wishes. Has she said anything about you since she interrupted you? I don’t think she did, but you keep ransacking her.

The exchange prompted Morgan to leave the set, saying: Ok, I’m done with this, sorry, no, sorry … see you later, sorry, I can’t do this. It was later confirmed that the 55-year-old would not be returning to the morning program he has been hosting since 2015.

In a statement, the British broadcaster said:

Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan decided it was now time to leave Good Morning Britain. ITV accepted this decision and has nothing more to add.

Morgan stood behind her remarks on Wednesday, tweeting: On Monday I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her interview with Oprah. I’ve had time to think about this opinion, and I still don’t. If you did, OK. Freedom of speech is a hill on which I am happy to die. Thanks for all the love and hate. I will spend more time with my opinions.

Morgan also commented on his departure from the morning show outside his London home. “I had a good conversation with ITV and we agreed to disagree.”

“I believe in freedom of speech, I believe in the right to have an opinion. If people want to believe Meghan Markle, it is absolutely their right. I hardly believe anything that comes out of her mouth and I think the damage she has done to the British monarchy and the Queen at a time when Prince Philip is hospitalized is enormous and frankly despicable. If I have to fall on my sword for expressing an honest opinion on Meghan Markle and this Wedge rant that she got out in this interview, so be it.

“I think it’s fair to say, even though the awake crowd will think she canceled me, I think they’ll be pretty disappointed when I reappear.