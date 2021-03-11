Entertainment
Bollywood divas who looked ethereal in ethnic necklaces
Chokers have been around for quite a while. When the trend was known, you would only find people wearing a choker with their western outfits. These necklaces looked extremely simple and were a brand new accessory. But over time, as fashion evolved, there was a tendency to round off the ethnic look with traditional ethnic necklaces. Who better than our gorgeous B-Town women to take inspiration from how to achieve the traditional choker look with your ethnic ensembles? Here is a list of a few of them who looked resplendent as they spruced up their Indian outfits with this traditional piece of jewelry.
Deepika padukone
The diva has sported a traditional choker several times. Whether it was at one of her wedding receptions or her signature photoshoots, she donned some of the most beautiful ethnic chokers of all time. Of all these eras, one of the necklaces that really amazed us is the rather simplistic one with a hint of a modern element. Deepika wore a gorgeous pink Rani Sabyasachi saree for Akash and Shloka Ambani’s wedding in 2019. She finished off her look by wearing a beaded choker that was encrusted with a ruby pendant. She layered it with another long rani-haar pearl necklace, but the choker really added a touch of freshness to her look.
Anushka sharma
Fans of these best Bollywood beauties are tawny-eyed to see these celebrities in ethnic outfits. It is usually at wedding celebrations or celebrity festivities that they catch a glimpse of their favorite stars adorned in heavy ethnic clothing. Anushka Sharma for one of her Diwali celebrations took the fashion game a step further with her bohemian Sabyasachi lehenga. But what caught our eyes was her heavy, shimmering choker that was encrusted with tons of colorful and precious gems. It was also a statement piece from Sabyasachi, she elevated her look and she also wore matching earrings and bracelets.
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja
Tinsel Town’s OG fashion icon always knows how to style her hair in a job that is a little different from everyone else. She went for a fusion look where she wore a classic black dress and accessorized it with a delicate yet elegant emerald choker, she also wore a matching maangtika. With her hair swept over her face and tied back in a neat bun and smoky eyes, she looked effortlessly chic with the statement jewel. She didn’t take the usual route of wearing an ethnic choker with a lehenga or saree, she took it a step further with her unconventional stylistic approach.
Alia bhatt
The young woman has worn all kinds of ethnic chokers, whether it’s a contemporary choker at her friend’s wedding or those huge pieces that have revolutionized her look. At Akash and Shloka Ambani’s wedding, Alia was seen in a bright yellow Sabyasachi lehenga. She looked ethereal as she donned a Kundan choker that amplified her ethnic outfit by leaps and bounds. Her stylist went minimal with the accessories as the chunky collar made all the difference and looked gorgeous with the minimal makeup and eye-catching shade of lehenga. She was one of the best dressed at the wedding and we certainly agree!
Kareena Kapoor Khan
It was raining chokers at Akash and Shloka Ambani’s wedding and our Bollywood divas put on their best fashion footing. Not only did Kareena wow us with her stunning pastel blue lehenga that she layered with a matching long ethnic jacket, but her choker was equally stunning. She wore a heavily encrusted blue stone ethnic choker from Anjali Bhimrajka Jewels which complimented her pastel blue dress beautifully. The color combination was quite refreshing and unique. Her minimal makeup and her hair tied up with loose streaks in the front made her look like a park knockout.
Tara Sutaria
Whether western or ethnic, this doe-eyed beauty knows how to pull off all looks effortlessly. There is no doubt that she was also part of the ethnic choker bandwagon. Her ethnic looks are often decoded as they are surreal and bring out her beauty more stoically. She was wearing a calming blush pink colored lehenga, her choker had details like Polki stones and pearls encrusted with pastel pink and green hues. The look was quite nice as it didn’t have any vibrant colors. The subtlety of the whole ensemble and the minimal accessorization complemented each other well.
Kajol
Kajol is a true Indian beauty and her splendor has simply amplified over the years. Her style record has shown tremendous evolution and she is often listed in some of the best dressed celebrities these days. Switch back to one of her gorgeous ethnic outfits where she accessorized a chic and chic red and black floral saree with an emerald green ethnic choker. She let the choker get all the attention and didn’t go for any other pair of heavy earrings or bracelets, her gorgeous necklace made her stand out in the crowd.
Katrina kaif
We have quite a few people who like to put on an Indo-Western look. Whether it’s through their outfits or their choice of accessories, it’s fun to create a fusion look. Here is your replica to take your Katrina Kaif inspiration as she styled her hair in a red ruffle ensemble and opted for an oxidized silver choker with red details in the accessories department. The oxidized aspect of the necklace brought a contemporary touch to its western look and made all the difference.
