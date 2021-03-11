Actor Nell Bhatt tests positive for COVID-19; showmakers put Holi streak on hold, look for parallel tracks





Actor Neil Bhatt, who is seen on the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin TV show, reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. Speaking about the development, Rajesh Ram Singh, producer of Neil’s show said, “Yes, that’s right. Neil had mild symptoms since yesterday while we were filming the Holi footage on the show. However, as he told us. ‘said we immediately blocked the shoot and Neil got tested on Wednesday. Today the reports are positive and he informed us in the afternoon. Currently Neil is receiving medical treatment and is in quarantine at home. We are constantly in contact with the whole crew because their health is our priority. Even though we have a bank of episodes, they are not enough to handle the absence of Neil. While we will resume filming shortly long after all of the cast have been tested, we are working on a parallel track for the series. The Holi sequence has been set up to hold for now. “Neil, who plays ACP Virat Chavan in the soap opera, was also in the series. news some time ago for his life e personal. The actor fell in love with his co-actress, Aishwarya Sharma from the series during filming and the two started dating in October of last year. They even had a roka ceremony in the actress’ hometown of Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh) in January this year. We’ve been touring together since September of last year. We enjoyed each other’s company and became friends. Our friendship quickly turned into love. Just lets try, aisa nahi karna tha. We always intended to take our relationship seriously from the start. It was always for a long term relationship and not for a usual short term relationship. We didn’t even ask ourselves to go out. We realized that something was brewing between us, but we wanted it to become something serious. It was the idea rather than asking that I have feelings for you. Do you feel the same way ?. The thought was how to get things done, Neil had shared with us in an interview earlier.

