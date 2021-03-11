Drew Barrymore won’t star in movies anytime soon





After more than four decades of working in Hollywood, Drew Barrymore is ready to hit the pause button to star in movies. “If I’m being honest the answer is ‘no’ I don’t want to be on a movie set right now,” “Drew Barrymore Show” host Said Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM radio show Wednesday. “But that could change when my kids get older.” Barrymore, 46, is a mother to her 8-year-old daughter, Olive, and 6-year-old daughter, Frankie, whom she shares with her ex-husband Will Kopelman. “I stopped making films when my kids were born, because I’ve been doing it since I was in childbirth at 11 months, that’s when I started and it was obvious to me to put the directing of films on the back burner so that I can be present and raise my own children, ”she added. The “Charlie’s Angels” star said that since it was her decision to refrain from making movies, it was “a lot less scary,” and she was able to focus on other TV businesses and projects that were taking less time. “I started brands, I was able to write a book, I have to do, at the perfect time, this Netflix show, ‘Santa Clarita Diet’,” she said, jokingly saying that she was linked to the role of Sheila Hammond, a real estate agent turned zombie, at the time who “ate people”. Drew Barrymore talks about her acting career. Getty Images for The Drew Barrym “I could not have loved [the show] more and it really saved me, “Barrymore told Cohen, 52.” I had gained a lot of weight, I had lost my way, I was going through a very difficult divorce in the sense that it was just the worst thing and everything I didn’t do. I don’t want to happen and that’s what made it difficult. Barrymore and Kopelman, 42, filed for divorce in July 2016 and finalized the split in just three weeks. They had been married for four years. “Santa Clarita Diet” premiered in February 2017, and Barrymore said the show reminded her that she “doesn’t want to film all the time because I want to raise my kids.” While the actress isn’t playing a role in a movie anytime soon, she hasn’t stepped away from the limelight entirely. “The Drew Barrymore Show” premiered in September 2020.

