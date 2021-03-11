Find out how well you know Melody Queen from Bollywood





Shreya Ghoshal’s birthday is just a few hours away. The prolific musician has, since entering the music industry, given music lovers several memorable acts such as “Dil Dooba”, the recreated version of “Ek Do Teen” and “Ye Ishq Hai” by Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor-star Jab we met, among others. In order to celebrate her birthday, a quiz based on Shreya Ghoshal’s career, details about Shreya Ghoshal’s husband and information about Shreya Ghoshal’s family have been organized, while this article also intends to simultaneously celebrate the Ghoshal’s musical heritage by basing some of the questions based on Shreya Ghoshal’s songs. One can take the Shreya Ghoshal quiz below and find out how well they know the singer and her discography. Shreya Ghoshal Quiz: 1) One of Shreya Ghoshal’s most beloved songs is featured in one of the films below. What movie is it? a) Aashiqui 2 b) Dishoom c) Satyameva Jayate d) Hungama 2) Which educational institute in the following list is the alma mater of Shreya Ghoshal’s husband, Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya a) Starfleet Academy b) Mukesh Patel School of Engineering c) Liberty High d) Primary School of Atomic Energy 3) One of the family members of Shreya Ghoshal holds a graduate degree in literature. Which one is it? a) BishwajitGhoshal, his father b) SarmisthaGhoshal, his mother c) SoumyadeepGhoshal, his younger brother d) Shreya herself is that member of the Ghoshal family who has the aforementioned degree 4) Shreya Ghoshal’s birthday falls on March 12th. What does this mean for his situation as a zodiac sign? a) She is a Libra b) She is Taurian c) She is a Pisces d) His astrological sign is Gemini 5) In what state was Shreya Ghoshal born? a) Uttarakhand b) West Bengal c) Karnataka d) Texas 6) What is the name of Shreya Ghoshal’s companion dog? a) Jacky b) Adonis c) Kotaro d) Hana 7) What is Shreya Ghoshal’s pet name that her family members use when talking about her? a) She has no animal name b) Shreyu c) Ghoshu d) Barrel 8) Which of the following list of songs by Shreya Ghoshal talks about the effects of love? a) Ye Ishq Hai b) Ghoomar c) Deewaani Mastani d) One of her upcoming songs will see her tackle this subject 9) Shreya Ghoshal has also sang the titles of several TV shows. Which one from the following list is one of these? a) Kasturi b) Yahaan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli c) Bade Acche Lagte Hai All the foregoing 10) Which one from the following list of songs is about a woman becoming aware of feelings towards a certain person? a) Jeena Laga Hu b) Teri Ore c) pinga d) Kar Har Maidaan Fateh 11) The music video that one of the following list of songs by Shreya Ghoshal featured Alia Bhatt? a) Radha b) Thodi Der c) Ghoomar d) Sun Raha Hai Na Tu 12) Which from the following list of songs was written by Shreya Ghoshal? a) Teri Ore b) Saans c) Aashiq Banaaya Aapne d) None of the above 13) At what age did Shreya Ghoshal start singing? a) 9 b) 13 c) 4 d) Her first cry was actually so melodious that her parents had already started to envision her as a singer 14) A US state has decided that June 26 will be celebrated as “Shreya Ghoshal Day” to celebrate his contribution to music. What state is it? a) Montana b) Texas c) Brooklyn d) Ohio 15) What is Shreya Ghoshal’s estimated net worth? a) Between 5 and 10 million US dollars b) Between 20 and 30 million US dollars c) Between 40 and 50 million US dollars d) No official information regarding his estimated fortune is available Answers: 1-a, 2-d, 3-b, 4-c, 5-b, 6-a, 7-d, 8-a, 9-d, 10-b, 11-a, 12-d, 13-c, 14-j, 15-b Disclaimer | The above information is taken from various websites / media reports. the website does not guarantee the accuracy of the numbers 100%.

Disclaimer | The above information is taken from various websites / media reports. the website does not guarantee the accuracy of the numbers 100%.







