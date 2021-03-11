EA signs new Assassins Creed & Raised by Wolves game, actor Abubakar Salim





Electronic Arts announced Thursday that it will release an unexpected new game from developer Silver Rain Games, a studio founded by actor Abubakar Salim, best known for his roles on HBO Maxs. Raised by wolves like Father and in Ubisofts Origins of Assassins Creed like Bayek. The Silver Rains game will be released under the EA Originals label, the independent brand of the company responsible for games like Fe, Sea of ​​loneliness, and It takes two. Salim co-founded Silver Rain in 2019 with studio director Melissa Phillips, formerly of BAFTA Games. According to a press release from Electronic Arts, Silver Rain was founded with the aim of generating innovative and engaging games and content across various entertainment mediums. Silver Rain has approximately 20 employees. During this difficult year, we have assembled an extraordinarily creative and worldly team who are eager to work on projects that bring their global perspectives to life, Salim said in a statement. Together, we will build an exciting universe that will unlock the power of storytelling and the sparkle it brings. We couldn’t be happier to work with the EA Originals team, who are phenomenal partners for us as we begin this journey. Not only do each of them understand our vision to inspire and entertain, but they also welcome this exciting new era of game development. We have spent the last year really building our team and we have some exceptionally talented people supporting us in making this game happen, added Phillips. I’m so excited to see the team grow again and really have the opportunity to showcase the quality of work they create. Details on Silver Rains’ first game have not been revealed. Electronic Arts announced the EA Originals program in 2016. The publisher said at the time that it created EA Originals to foster games that are unique, beautiful, innovative and memorable. In the case of Silver Rains, EA will provide unannounced funding to Silver Rains IP, as well as advice and support in the teams journey to bring a new perspective to the games and the industry.

