East Hollywood Food 4 Less shutdowns following ‘Hero Pay’ order | Purchases

Hollywood East – The Kroger Co. announced the closure of three Los Angeles stores – including its East Hollywood market – in response to a city ordinance that requires large grocery and drugstore retailers to offer employees $ 5. more per hour as a risk bonus in the midst of the covid19 pandemic.

Food4Less at 5420 W. Sunset Blvd., and two Ralph, one at 9616 W. Pico Blvd. and the other at 3300 W. Slauson Ave., will close on May 15, Kroger said Wednesday.

The Cincinnati-based company has already drawn criticism after announcing on February 1 that it would be closing a Ralphs and Food4Less in Long Beach following the city’s $ 4 risk premium order. These stores are expected to close on April 17.

Kroger said in a statement Wednesday that the three stores it plans to close are “underperforming.”

“It’s never our desire to close a store, but when you factor in the increased operating costs during COVID-19, constant financial losses at all three locations and an additional compensation mandate that cost nearly $ 20 million over the next 120 days, it becomes impossible to operate these three stores, ”a Kroger spokesperson said.

Marc Perrone, president of the International Union of United Food and Commercial Workers, which represents 1.3 million workers in the grocery, meat and other industries, said “l Kroger’s action today is a cruel attack on essential workers and threatens the food supply of California communities devastated by the explosion of COVID-19 infections in recent months. “

Los Angeles City Council members approved their ordinance on a 14-1 vote, with Councilor John Lee as the sole dissenter.

The $ 5 risk premium is required for all non-managerial employees in grocery stores or pharmacies with more than 300 employees nationwide, or more than 10 on-site employees, as well as for retail stores, such as Walmart and Target, which spend 10% of their sales floor on groceries or drug retailing.

The risk premium is added to the employees’ base salary for 120 days. According to a report by the Los Angeles chief legislative analyst, which cited ZipRecruiter, the average worker at a grocery store in Los Angeles earns $ 17.51 ​​an hour. Kroger said on Wednesday that the average rate for employees at LA Ralphs and Food4Less was $ 18 per hour.

Carlos Viramontes, board member of the Latino Food Industry Association, blamed politicians for the store closures:

“When a store closes, especially in areas serving mainly Latinos and people of color, our members lose business and their employees suffer,” said Viramontes. “Politicians who ignore the warnings and pass these additional wage orders are putting hard-working employees and working families at risk.”

Ron Fong, president and CEO of the California Grocers Association, also criticized the ordinance. “As we said weeks ago, the additional wage orders will have negative consequences and hurt customers and workers,” he said.

Several Los Angeles City Council members cited moral reasons for additional compensation for frontline grocery store workers and criticized companies that threatened to close stores over heroes’ pay orders.

“Fair compensation is the least our grocery store workers deserve after all they’ve done for us,” said Board Chairman Nury Martinez, who brought the original motion forward with City Councilor Mitch O’Farrell. , during the council’s discussion on the ordinance in February. 24.

City Councilor Paul Koretz said: “Supermarkets, as we all know, have made high profits, yet some are threatening to close. This is clearly out of spite or an attempt to take advantage of us.”

Lee, the lone dissenter, said he hoped the board might come up with a different solution to what he called “a blatant exaggeration by the government in business and what they should pay their employees. “

Kroger said on Wednesday that the grocery stores were operating “with razor thin profit margins.”

The Los Angeles County Supervisory Board passed an emergency order on February 23 to demand an additional $ 5 salary for national grocery and drug retail employers in unincorporated areas of the county. .

The California Grocers Association has filed federal lawsuits against Long Beach, West Hollywood and Montebello, seeking to declare invalid and unconstitutional the risk premium mandated by those cities. A federal judge rejected the association’s offer to temporarily overturn the Long Beach order.

The Los Angeles chief legislative analyst has determined that the potential economic impacts of the order include temporary increases in labor costs as a percentage of the company’s sales, potentially higher prices for consumers, potentially delayed store openings, renovations and salary increases or promotions for employees, potential pressure. on troubled stores which could result in store closings and reduced working hours for some employees.

However, the CLA also determined that the higher wages could benefit other businesses in the city as well, as more people would have the extra money to buy additional products. It could also help people pay off their debts.

On Tuesday, Santa Monica City Council passed its own ordinance requiring an additional $ 5 an hour as a risk premium for large grocery chains and drug retailers for the next 120 days.

“Hero Pay is all about raising wages in light of the high health risks grocery and drugstore workers face every time they show up to work indoors, interact with large numbers of people, and when they are returning home to their families, ”said Mayor Sue Himmelrich. . “This is a well-deserved recognition of the sacrifices these essential personnel have endured over the past year.”