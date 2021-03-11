A new Netflix series next month to examine Gardner’s art heist in 1990





It’s the world’s most infamous art theft, an unsolved mystery that over the past three decades has inspired articles, newsletters, books, documentaries, podcasts, and even projects. artistic. Now the 1990 theft of 13 works of art from the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum is getting the Netflix treatment: It’s a flight, a four-part documentary series created by Boston-area native Nick and Colin Barnicle. The project, slated for release on April 7, was going on for years, as the Barnicle brothers searched for legal documents, sifted through 30 years of leads and tricked sources into sitting down for on-camera interviews.

Director Colin Barnicle said that while they’ve looked at every possible theory, most of that research doesn’t show up on screen. We were trying to do a roadmap, but not one where you can go like 18 different exit ramps, he said. Rather, they wanted to show the most likely idea of ​​what had happened that night and in the first year after the crime. Johannes Vermeer’s “The Concert”, one of the works stolen from the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in 1990. REUTERS Still, the question remained: how to shine a new light on the Gardner Heist, the great white whale of artistic crime, in which a pair of thieves disguised as police officers stole works by Rembrandt, Degas and Vermeer in the early hours of March. 18, 1990? We wanted to take the viewer through it as if it was happening right now, Colin Barnicle said. They have all the advantages and disadvantages of getting closer to the discovery of art. You get very high and then you just crumble because it’s like it’s going through your fingers. The documentary series is a first for the Barnicle brothers in more ways than one. The brothers (son of journalist and former Boston Globe columnist Mike Barnicle) are best known for producing sports and music films, including New York Emmy Award winner Billy Joel: New York State of Mind. It is also their first Netflix project and their first collaboration with executive producers Jane Rosenthal and Berry Welsh. Linda Pizzuti Henry, CEO of Boston Globe Media Partners, parent company of the Boston Globe, is also executive producer on the project. But Nick Barnicle, who along with his brother is listed as an executive producer, said they had been working on the documentary for so long that it didn’t feel like new land anymore. Even though we were kind of known as the sports-doc guys, we were still working on this from the side, Nick Barnicle said. It has always interested us. Colin Barnicle said the series builds on the work of former investigators who laid the groundwork and includes interviews with a number of current and former Globe reporters, criminal investigators, museum workers and other persons associated with the case. Nevertheless, the brothers say they have unearthed some tantalizing new clues as well. Even if you’ve read all the books, if you’ve heard something about it, there will be new things in there, said Colin Barnicle. And we come to a conclusion. So who did it? It’s a case that lends itself to a lot of mystery, Colin Barnicle said. I would say we identify the people who entered the museum. The Federal Bureau of Investigation has made a similar complaint in 2013, when he announced that he had identified the thieves, but declined to name them, citing the ongoing investigation. Still, there has never been an arrest, and the location of the art, valued at $ 500 million, remains a mystery despite a $ 10 million reward. The brothers describe the series as a treasure map, giving viewers powerful clues and a good understanding of what happened that terrible night in the Fenway 31 years ago. I think we’re shining the brightest light possible on every detail, said Nick Barnicle, who has said he’s hopeful that Netflix’s massive reach could help solve the crime. At the end of the fourth episode, you have at your disposal so many different details who know it? Malcolm Gay can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter at @malcolmgay.







