From Hrithik Roshan to Hema Malini, Bollywood stars salute Mahashivratri





Bombay (Maharashtra) [India], March 11 (ANI): As the nation commemorates the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri on Thursday, Bollywood stars sent warm wishes to their fans on social media to mark the day.

Hrithik Roshan recalled childhood memories with his grandfather and how he asked him about the importance of Mahashivratri.

The “ War ” star took to Instagram and shared some photos with her grandfather and family members. He wrote next to the pictures: “Jai Shiv Shankar, Maha Shivratri ki Hardik Shubhkamnayein”.

“#ThrowbackThursday as I remember a conversation with my Nana that I used to call Deda with love. Why do we celebrate Maha Shivratri? .. a young me asked my Deda, J.Om.Prakash ji .. wondering why every year we follow a family tradition to visit the magnificent temple of Shiv, built by Deda decades ago ”, a- he writes.

“Why do we celebrate Maha Shivratri? .. a young me asked my Deda, J.Om.Prakash ji .. wondering why every year we follow a family tradition to visit the beautiful temple of Shiv, built by Deda decades ago. Explaining the very human significance of the occasion, he explained that our family comes together to celebrate the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parwati Ma. The day is dedicated to CO-EXISTING, with a puja and a community meal. . Throughout the reflection, with a resolute desire to create a better world for ourselves and for others, every day, every day. Hrithik added, explaining how his grandfather had told him about the auspicious day.

“This year, the essence of Maha Shivratri strikes me particularly. For the first time ever, the doors of our temple remain closed as a measure of social distancing. On the contrary, the responsibility for the preservation of life, health and safety occupies a central place. Pray a strong prayer in the universe asking for inner strength to heal, help and empower. Om Namah Shivaya, ”Roshan added.

Veteran actor Hema Malini also took to Instagram and shared a message sending warm wishes on the special day. She wrote: “We are celebrating Mahashivratri today. It is a day of fasting, a day for introspecting, a day for meditating and seeking salvation from the Almighty. Blessed Mahashivratri to all #mahashivratri. “

Anil Kapoor took his Instagram story and shared a photo of the shivlinga as he sent greetings on Shivratri.

“On the auspicious Mahashivratri, may Lord Shiva bless you with a happy life,” Sidharth Malhotra wrote while sending his good wishes on Twitter.

By sharing a photo of Lord Shiva and Shakti (Goddess Parvati), Shraddha Kapoor sent greetings on Mahashivratri.

Randeep Hooda also shared a photo of Lord Shiva and his trident on Twitter and expressed his regards on the festival. He tweeted: “Creation and destruction are tied. When something dies, another takes birth. Everything between creation and destruction is a journey of life. #Mahashivratri. “

Taking to her Instagram story, Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared a short clip featuring an animation of Lord Shiva on the roof of her house. The actor also wrote alongside the video, “Happy Mahashivratri”.

Mahashivratri, also known as the “Great Night of Lord Shiva”, is a Hindu festival observed by Kashmiri devotees in Kanyakumari with great fervor.

It is celebrated on the 14th day of the dark fortnight of the month Magha, according to the Hindu lunar calendar, and marks the night of the marriage of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. (ANI)

