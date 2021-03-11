Who will be the next James Bond? Outlander actor Sam Heughan could be 007 as bookies lower the odds of what he said





What’s up After the death of legendary Scottish Bond actor Sean Connery last year, speculation around Sam Heughan assuming the iconic role has escalated Thursday March 11, 2021, 3:58 p.m. The odds of Outlander star Sam Heughan being the next James Bond have been reduced by bookies, as the actor flexes his muscles in recent action-packed flicks like films like Bloodshot and SAS: Red Notice. His recent roles are on the Scottish heels, adding even more fuel to rumors that he is the next to play the super-spy last November. Register now to our daily newsletter The newsletter i cut through the noise Talk to Stellar magazine, Heughan said he would obviously take on the role if offered to him, and said any actor would want it. “/> (Photo: Emma McIntyre / Getty Images) Here’s all you need to know. Will Heughan be the next James Bond? As Daniel Craig prepares to leave the franchise following the release of No Time to Die (his fifth appearance as Bond), fans have speculated on who could step into one of cinemas most iconic roles. . Names mentioned include Idris Elba, Tom Hardy and Henry Cavill, but Heughan remains a favorite among bookmakers. I also have a theory that any reasonably well-known British actor who wore a costume instantly had their name thrown in the ring by fans, Heughan told Stellar, perhaps capitalizing on expectations and warning fans not to. not too much hope. Leading bookmakers Betway reduced his chances of replacing Daniel Craig in the iconic role from 7/1 to 3/1. Only Tom Hardy (3/1), James Norton and Henry Cavill (4/1) have shorter odds in the race to secure the game. Other names in the mix include McMafias James Norton and Tom Hiddleston. Do fans want to see Heughan as Bond? Readers were invited to choose from a shortlist of 20 names. The top five featured Tom Hardy in second place, followed by Superman actor Henry Cavill, then Elba, and Tom Hiddleston in fifth place. Radiotimes.com Editorial Director Tim Glanfield said at the time: Sam is clearly very popular with fans and this victory strengthens his position as the audience favorite for this most coveted film role. With a host of incredible talent in the frame to succeed Daniel Craig, Sam certainly has some stiff competition. He said: “I can reveal now that I … am not James Bond. I am still waiting for the call.” After sharing the clip on social media, Heughan told his 561,000 Twitter followers: “Not sure Bond could be red …?” Can we see another Scottish Bond? Heughan previously revealed he auditioned for the role of Bond 15 years ago. Obviously, it’s a dream for every actor, he said. I auditioned for it when they were doing Bond 21 when Daniel Craig was cast in Casino Royale and I think a lot of the actors were seen in the UK. And a Scottish Bond, who doesn’t want to see another Scottish Bond?

