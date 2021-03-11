When filmmakers ignore political law, is it financially wrong?

Creative Conservatives say the industry is “leaving a huge pile of money on the table” by neglecting Trump supporters and other right-wing moviegoers.



During a February 21 episode of The Ben Shapiro show, Gina Carano and Shapiro discussed their upcoming collaboration, an untitled movie ousted them Mandalorian the actress will play and produce. Carano, who Disney fired for what he called an “obnoxious” social media post that compared the plight of the politically conservative America in 2021 to that of Jews before the Holocaust, shed light on the mysterious project she develops for the digital Daily Wire founded by Shapiro. Platform.

“I am a big fan of the film Drive with Ryan Gosling, “the actress said when asked what she was looking to do.” I’ve been a little underused in Hollywood. “

The ultra-violent Drive may seem like a strange model for the right-wing distributor, who plans to make films that espouse conservative values. But after acquiring the school shooting thriller Perform Hide Fight, which bowed at the Venice Film Festival in September, The Daily Wire is revealed to have an eclectic taste as it taps into the anti-wake-up crowd. Still, is there any money to be made?

Daily Wire is not alone in chasing politically right-wing film audiences, which are distinct from the lucrative faith-based film market, but can overlap with it. More than 70 million Americans voted for Donald Trump in the November election. And, at the moment, there is little Hollywood content that interests them directly. This leaves a great opening for those willing to risk being ostracized by the rest of the industry.

Director Amanda Milius, who hails from Hollywood royalty as the daughter of Apocalypse now screenwriter John Milius and actress Celia Kaye, made one of the most successful documentaries of 2020 with The plot against the president, which allegedly exposes a Democratic operation to eliminate then-President Trump by proving Russian interference in his election. Based on Lee Smith’s 2019 bestseller, the $ 700,000 film was ranked # 1 on Amazon after its October 9 release. Milius says the Russiagate review was profitable even before it hit iTunes and around 30 cable companies as a VOD title in February.

“If Hollywood makes the ideological business decision not to produce content that the majority of the United States wants to see, I’m fine with that,” says Milius. THR. “Because they leave a huge pile of money on the table, and my business has no problem accepting that.” She was pleasantly surprised by what she calls “huge” DVD pre-sales and an unexpected appetite for the film in Japan.

“I was like, ‘Oh, it’s 2020. Who cares about DVDs?’ But apparently this audience likes to have the physical film because they don’t believe it will be available online, ”the USC former said. “Japan is obsessed with Trump, and that’s a huge audience for us because they’re really pissed off about China.” (Sino-Japanese relations have always been strained.)

Milius’ Washington-based production company 1AMDC is planning five to eight films over the next three years, starting with a paper on China and censorship.

Meanwhile, Nick Loeb’s Roe vs. Wade, which releases April 2 on Amazon, iTunes and PVOD and takes a critical look at reproductive rights lawyer Margaret Sanger, depicting her speaking at a KKK meeting, is set to appeal politically conservative given a cast that includes such right-wing talent. like Jon Voight and Stacey Dash.

Loeb, who is Edgar Bronfman Jr.’s nephew, says it took three years to come up with a budget of over $ 6 million. Some were raised through crowdfunding, but most came from investors who each invested between $ 10,000 and $ 750,000. Ironically, the film’s biggest investor, Octavius ​​Prince, sees himself as a supporter of abortion rights.

“When Nick sent me the screenplay, the first draft was probably 70/30 pro-life / pro-choice,” says Prince, who invested in the 2015 IFC Films drama. The Preppie Connection. “Obviously I want to make some money. So I pushed him to balance that a bit more. I decided to sign when I read the second draft. I kinda like that it is. controversial, to be honest. “

Loeb, who fought with former Sofa Vergara over the fate of their frozen embryos, says he’s ready for some degree of Hollywood backlash. “You can be a conservative in Hollywood, and you can be a Republican, and people don’t have a problem. There are only two things you can’t be in Hollywood: pro-Trump and pro-life “says Loeb, who is both.

Nonetheless, a niche activity is emerging on the fringes of the industry and gaining ground on VOD amid the pandemic. The Daily Wire says Perform Hide Fight recorded 300,000 views in its first live broadcast. But Milius expects the tech giants, namely Amazon, to push back on right-wing content. In February, Amazon inexplicably decided to stop hosting all documents and short films on its Prime Video Direct service. A high-level agent said the move was bad for everyone and a sign that Amazon is likely to implement a more organized strategy.

“We broke their algorithms and appeared on everyone’s front page as number one,” says Milius. “Amazon would rather kill the entire independent documentary industry than let this happen again.”

This story first appeared in the March 10 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.