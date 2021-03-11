Limited edition “ Fleishman Is in Trouble ” at FX on Hulu





Taffy Brodesser-Akner will adapt his bestseller for the Disney-owned store.

FX has commissioned a limited series based on the successful novel by Taffy Brodesser-Akner Fleishman is in trouble. The nine-episode series, in 18-month development, will run on FX on Hulu, the Disney-owned cable streaming hub that has also hosted originals such as Mrs. America and Developers. ABC Signature product. Brodesser-Akner will adapt his book for the series, marking his first foray into television. She produces with Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly and Susannah Grant. “Fleishman is in troubledelivers a modern, seamless take on life, love and commitment in Taffy Brodesser-Akners’ terrific debut novel and we are delighted that she is adapting it in a limited series for FX, “said Gina Balian, President of Original Programming at FX. ” Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly and Susannah Grant join Taffy on the creative team that will work with ABC Signature to capture the energy and side of this story. “ Fleishman is in troublefollows recently estranged 40-year-old Toby Fleishman, who enters the world of app-based dating and finds more success than he ever had the last time he was single, towards the end of his faculty of medicine. When his ex-wife, Rachel, goes missing, Rachel, he left with the children and no idea where she is or whether he intends to return. Balancing parenthood, friends, a long-awaited hospital promotion, and all the eligible women Manhattan has to offer, he realizes he’ll never be able to figure out what happened to Rachel until then. that he can look more honestly at what happened to their marriage. . “I am delighted to extendFleishmanLife on screen with such intelligent, thoughtful and courageous partners, “said Brodesser-Akner.” When I was writing this book, my goal was to resolve on my own the mystifying dynamics and politics of marriage and marriage. middle age. Writing the book didn’t help much, so hopefully doing this show will do. “ Addition of ABC Signature President, Jonnie Davis, “Lisa [Lang McMullen], Tracy [Underwood] and I fell in love with Taffy’s hot novel and I was delighted that she chose us and our partners at FX as her home. Together with Sarah, Carl, and Susannah, we can’t wait to see Taffy’s vision for the series to deliver the same water fountain addiction that her book sparked when it debuted. “ Longtime production partners Timberman and Beverly were executive producers of FX’s Justified; their credits also include CBS ‘ The SEAL team and Elementary and Netflix Unbelievable, which awards an Oscar nominee for Erin Brockovich co-created and also produced by the executive. Brodesser-Akner is replaced by ICM Partners and McKuin Frankel. Timberman and Beverly are replaced by Adam Berkowitz of Lenore Entertainment Group, and Grant is replaced by UTA and Berkowitz.







