Batwoman actor Luke Fox is writing his character for DC comic book history in June





Actor Camrus Johnson, aka Luke Fox in the CW’s Batwoman series, travels through the DC comic book universe as the writer of an “action-packed” Luke Fox story for Batman: Urban Legends # June 4, the latest issue of the new anthology series. Batman: Urban Legends # 4 main cover by Jorge Molina (Image credit: DC) The story will be drawn by Marcus To and Eber Ferriera. In the comics, Lucius Fox’s son Luke, sometimes Batwing, should not be confused with his brother Tim Fox, the Next batman of the future state of DC. Batman: Urban Legends # 4 goes on sale June 8. Johnson – who is also an Oscar-nominated director of the animated short Grab My Hand: A Letter to My Dad – will be the second actor in a CW DCTV series to write a comic book story starring the character he they play in a June anthology. Title. Supergirl’s Nicole Maines, who plays trans-female superhero Nia Nal / Dreamer, will write Dreamer’s DC comic book debut for DC Pride # 1, a special anthology celebrating LGBTQIA + characters. Batman Variant: Urban Legends # 4 cover by Dustin Nguyen (Image credit: DC) DC readers may also recall that the CW’s new Batwoman for the second series – Ryan Wilder (played by actor Javicia Leslie) – surprised her. DC comic debut in Batgirl # 50 . Other stories in Batman: Urban Legends # 4 include: The penultimate chapter in the Grifter story of Matthew Rosenberg and Ryan Benjamin, who is the guest of Man of Steel. “Grifter walks a deadly line between Lucius Fox and the HALO plane,” DC’s description read. “Can he survive the end of the game? Oh, and yeah, now Superman is after him!” The third story is a sequel to a Chip Zdarsky and Eddy Barrows Batman-Red Hood story starring a classic Batman villain. “As old wounds threaten to sabotage Batman and Red Hood’s Gotham City-shaking Cheerdrop drug investigation, they clash with Gotham’s coldest criminal, Mr. Freeze! And the force behind the Cheerdrops will be on disappearance of the old dynamic duo “ Cover of the Batman: Urban Legends # 4 variant by Irvin Rodrigues (Image credit: DC) And finally, the fourth story stars Tim Drake, from Future State’s Robin Eternal writer Meghan Fitzmartin with artist Belén Ortega. “Tim Drake has returned to the streets of Gotham City and is looking for a new goal,” DC’s description read. “But what he discovers is a series of kidnappings of young adults by someone known only as the ‘Monster of Chaos.’ Will Tim be able to get to the root of the problem? kidnappings or will it fall prey to them? Artist Jorge Molina provides the cover as well as cover variations by Dustin Nguyen and Irvin Rodrigues. Follow all new Batman comics, graphic novels, DC collections arriving in 2021 and beyond.

