Hollywood loses $ 10 billion a year due to lack of diversity, study finds

By ignoring the systemic racial inequalities that plague the film and television industry, Hollywood is leaving $ 10 billion a year on the table. That’s one of the main findings of a new report from management consulting firm McKinsey & Company, which for the first time looked at the lack of representation of blacks in Hollywood. And, unlike many other studies that do a great job of pointing out problems without giving concrete solutions, this one includes a series of steps that could help change the makeup of the industry.

The consultants reviewed several existing research reports on thousands of movies and TV shows, including Hollywood Diversity Report conducted annually by the University of California Los Angeles; Nielsens 2020 on screen: diverse representation and inclusion on television; and the annual work of the Annenberg Inclusion Initiative at the University of Southern California. McKinsey researchers collaborated with the BlackLight Collective, a group of more than 90 black leaders who work in film and television.

McKinsey conducted anonymous interviews with more than 50 black and non-black industry participants, including studio executives, producers, writers, directors and agents. The goal was to both reflect their experiences and identify weak spots when trying to create content. Examples of such obstacles include black talent forced to sell stories about personal trauma to elicit stereotypical ideas and assumptions from white executives about the target audience being more valued than the lived experiences of the creators.

The study noted that Hollywood’s unique structure involving unpaid or underpaid apprenticeships, tight networks, small informal and temporary work environments, often in remote locations, contributed somewhat to ecosystem failures. But the report also recognized the persistent trends occurring in large companies: black creatives are primarily responsible for providing opportunities for other black off-screen talent; emerging black actors have fewer career chances and a lower margin for error; and there is little minority representation among senior management and boards. The film industry, the authors concluded, is less diverse than even typically homogeneous sectors like energy and finance.