Entertainment
Hollywood loses $ 10 billion a year due to lack of diversity, study finds
By ignoring the systemic racial inequalities that plague the film and television industry, Hollywood is leaving $ 10 billion a year on the table. That’s one of the main findings of a new report from management consulting firm McKinsey & Company, which for the first time looked at the lack of representation of blacks in Hollywood. And, unlike many other studies that do a great job of pointing out problems without giving concrete solutions, this one includes a series of steps that could help change the makeup of the industry.
The consultants reviewed several existing research reports on thousands of movies and TV shows, including Hollywood Diversity Report conducted annually by the University of California Los Angeles; Nielsens 2020 on screen: diverse representation and inclusion on television; and the annual work of the Annenberg Inclusion Initiative at the University of Southern California. McKinsey researchers collaborated with the BlackLight Collective, a group of more than 90 black leaders who work in film and television.
McKinsey conducted anonymous interviews with more than 50 black and non-black industry participants, including studio executives, producers, writers, directors and agents. The goal was to both reflect their experiences and identify weak spots when trying to create content. Examples of such obstacles include black talent forced to sell stories about personal trauma to elicit stereotypical ideas and assumptions from white executives about the target audience being more valued than the lived experiences of the creators.
The study noted that Hollywood’s unique structure involving unpaid or underpaid apprenticeships, tight networks, small informal and temporary work environments, often in remote locations, contributed somewhat to ecosystem failures. But the report also recognized the persistent trends occurring in large companies: black creatives are primarily responsible for providing opportunities for other black off-screen talent; emerging black actors have fewer career chances and a lower margin for error; and there is little minority representation among senior management and boards. The film industry, the authors concluded, is less diverse than even typically homogeneous sectors like energy and finance.
Just as collective action is needed to advance racial equity in American business, real and lasting change in film and television will require concerted action and the joint engagement of stakeholders from across the world. ecosystem of the industry, said study authors Jonathan Dunn, Sheldon Lyn. , Nony Onyeador and Ammanuel Zegeye.
According to the study, the average production budget for films with a black lead or co-lead is a quarter less than the budget for films without black actors. One creative executive, who spoke to the authors anonymously, said that when executives are looking for black content, they are looking for Wakanda or poverty, with no middleman. Adding an anonymous black actor, I have to take some stereotypical works, because that’s what there is there, but when I take these roles, they say that’s all I’m capable of.
To address these issues, McKinsey has proposed several concrete steps, including urging studios, networks, streaming services, agencies and production companies to publicly commit to a specific goal of portraying black and non-black people. White at all levels and roles reflecting the American population: 13.4% Black for a total of 40% for all people of color. And the report urged these companies to expand their recruiting efforts beyond New York and Los Angeles in the south, where 60% of America’s black workforce is concentrated, and into historically black colleges and universities. .
The consultants also suggested increasing transparency and accountability through regular reporting on the racial, gender and ethnic makeup of their organizations. As a reinforcement, according to the study, executive bonuses should be linked to diversity goals so that companies can ensure that executives are held accountable for progress on racial equality.
Another idea: financially support a range of black stories by committing 13.4% of annual budgets to projects featuring black actors with black producers, writers and directors behind the camera.
Finally, the authors encouraged Hollywood to create an independent organization to promote diversity, an independent group with vocal supports and strong partnerships with leaders in film and television.
It would seem unreasonable to expect black talent on and offscreen to continue spending countless hours trying to reform this vast and complex industry on their own, time that they might otherwise spend creating. the next blockbuster series or the next blockbuster movie franchise, the authors wrote. .
