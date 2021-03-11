When will Broadway reopen? Maybe this year FOX13 News Memphis





NEW YORK – It has been over a year since performers took the stage in their Broadway shows, but with vaccination rates rising daily, when can fans enjoy a night at the theater in the heart of New York? York? Broadway Leagues President Charlotte St. Martin said hopefully this year, but again in months, WNBC reported. At this point, were thinking early fall, maybe early September. This is the way things point Saint-Martin told WNBC. According to the Wall Street Journal, shows are officially canceled until the end of May. While some shows may return this year, those like The Music Man's Hugh Jackmans revival will have to wait longer. This show now opens on February 10, 2022. Andrew Lloyd Webber promises to continue the Phantom of the Opera's 35-year legacy, The Wall Street Journal reported. Before the shows pick up on the stages they inhabit, there will be a series of events called NY PopsUp to bring the culture back. However, they will not be full shows. Tour companies are already starting to sell tickets for their shows, with tickets to Hadestown for its run to Orlando in September available, The Washington Post reported. It may be over 525,600 minutes since Rent was performed live, but he's going to take the stage in Charlotte in November; and fans can be in the room where it goes for Hamilton, who will hopefully not miss his shot in December in Austin. There is a balance between excitement at the start of re-sculpting your life around something concrete and skepticism about it. For me, personally, I'm starting to think about making flexible plans for the fall. I have a calendar with dates that are subject to change, said Hadestown manager Rachael Chavkin.







