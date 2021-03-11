British icon of the week: Sir Anthony Hopkins, the acting great who is on the Oscars again | Anglophenia

Mr. Anthony hopkinsperformance as a man with progressive memory loss The father is hailed as one of the best of his career. He has already won Golden Globe and BAFTA nominations and is expected to earn his sixth Oscar on Monday March 15.

We salute his last breathtaking performance by making the Welsh actor our UK Icon of the Week. Here are 10 remarkable and awe-inspiring things we admire about the man who is ‘Tony’ to his friends.

1. He definitely has a sense of humor.

Hopkins said Collider in 2011 that he wrote “NAR” in his Thor script as a shortcut for “No action required”. “I let the armor act for me on sets. I introduced myself and put my voice on, and that was about it. I really enjoyed it,” he added.

2. He is an accomplished composer of classical music.

In 2011, Dutch violinist Andr Rieu released an album featuring a waltz that Hopkins had composed nearly 50 years earlier. Rieu only heard Hopkins’ composition, “And the Waltz Continues,” because the actor’s wife sent it to him without her husband’s knowledge.

When Rieu performed “And the Waltz Goes On” at a concert in Vienna that year, Hopkins was in the audience and well-deservedly bowed at the end. It is certainly an emotional moment.

3. He is also a passionate painter.

Discuss his technique with ARTnews Last year, Hopkins said: “It takes me a long time to paint, but it’s not laborious. I improvise and then I stop. I could come back to it a few weeks later and then finish it. And then I’ll think, okay, enough, and start on something new. I’m hyperactive. Sometimes I start on three boards at a time. “

He added: “I try to change the style of the paintings, but there is no style. I am experimenting with oils, acrylics and ink and I just mix. The paint is something. that I really like, like playing the piano. I have a lot of fun things with. I paint just for fun. “

4. He became a US citizen in April 2000.

According to THAT ONE, Hopkins’ citizenship ceremony was attended by close friends, including his Friendship director Steven spielberg. Hopkins, who has lived in Los Angeles since the 1990s, now maintains dual citizenship.

5. He has no plans to retire.

“I am married, but my wife is worried because I am working too hard,” he told the Radio Times in 2018. “I’ll keep working because what else would I do? I’ll retire when my teeth and hair fall out. What’s the point of sitting down and watching TV? I mean, I don’t can’t play golf and I don’t wish to. “

6. He is an incredibly disciplined actor who reviews every scene 250 times in his brain.

“I have that kind of mind, I’m obsessive,” he said The Sunday Times last month. “I learned the basics of all the disciplines I have in theater, but I have never been a team player. I was not a good member of the company because I did not fit in. I didn’t belong anywhere. At the time, I couldn’t wait to get out of the cloakroom at the nearby pub. “

7. Its potential was spotted by none other than Laurence Olivier when Hopkins replaced it in a 1965 play.

Olivier wrote in his autobiography: A new young actor in the company of an exceptional promise named Anthony Hopkins doubled me and walked away with the role of Edgar as a cat with a mouse between its teeth.

Still, Hopkins hasn’t performed on stage since 1989 and says he doesn’t really want to come back. I worked with Ian mckellen five years ago on film The dresser. I admire him and Judi Dench and all these people who have this tenacity, this desire to go on stage ”, he declared to the Financial Times Last year. “Unfortunately, unfortunately, maybe I am too nervous to expose this part of myself. I don’t think I have that stamina, I don’t think I have that courage in me to be repetitive night after night. No, I don’t want to go there Unless there was an amazing offer and I should think twice.

8. He is generous to his fellow actors.

After having watched breaking Bad, Hopkins wrote a letter to the star Bryan cranston which went viral after being shared on Facebook. “Your performance as Walter White was the best acting I have ever seen,” Hopkins told Cranston.

“I know there is so much smoke and sickening bullshit in this business, and I kind of lost my belief in anything,” he added. “But your work is spectacular and absolutely amazing. What’s amazing is the power of everyone in the whole production. What was it? Five or six years in the making? How the producers (yourself being one of them), the writers, directors, cinematographers, every department, cast, etc. have managed to keep discipline and control from start to finish is (this overused word ) awesome. “

9. He says he’s definitely mellowed over the years.

I am very happy, I am an alcoholic, it is a great gift, because wherever I go, the abyss follows me, ”he said. The Guardian in 2018. “It’s volcanic anger that you have, and its fuel. Rocket fuel. But of course, it can tear you apart and kill you. So gradually, over the years, I’ve learned not to please people. I no longer have a temper. I get impatient, but I try not to judge. I try to live and let live. I don’t argue, I don’t offer opinions, and I think if you do that then the anger eventually starts to turn into a drive.

10. On December 29, 2020, he celebrated 45 years of abstinence.

Hopkins marked the occasion by posting a heartfelt video post to Twitter. 45 years ago today I got a wake-up call, “he told subscribers. “I was heading for disaster, drinking myself to death. I’m not preaching, but I got a message, a little thought, that said: Do you want to live or die? And I wanted to live.

Recognizing that he still has days off and has doubts, “he encouraged others who are struggling to ‘hang on’.

Today is the next day that worried you so much yesterday, Hopkins continued. You kids just stay in there. Don’t give up, keep fighting, be bold and mighty forces will come to your aid.

Do you have a favorite role of Sir Anthony Hopkins?