Gwen Stefani talks about writing and collaborating with Ryan Tedder “American Songwriter

Gwen Stefani is once again “in this in-between”. It is a common phase of life, a crossroads where everyone, sooner or later, confronts a lot of their identity and their constantly changing place in the world. In a conversation with Zane Lowe, the prominent pop songwriter explains how his new song “Slow Clap”, only his second co-writing with Ross Golan (Charlie Puth, Demi Lovato) and Luke Nikolai, juggles questions. such as, “What am I supposed to do? Who am I? Do I want to say something?

Set the rule and I challenge it / You will be angry, I will be quiet / You will be purple, I am the violet, she sings on a tight bass groove. Take a ride cause I’m the co-pilot / I’m the ice, you’re just the diet.

Working with Golan allows the veteran artist to discover a different layer of herself. “[Ross is] so talented, and because I have all these different genres that I’ve bounced into, I don’t even know where I need to be, or what anyone would want from me, ”says Stefani, who had just left a meeting with Interscope to strategize for the next release.

“They were so loving and kind to me at the meeting,” she says. She left and “felt really good” about her creative outlook. “I was in Oklahoma at the ranch and walked into a little cabin we live in and opened my computer,” she recalls. “Ross and Luke and I wanted to write this sad love song. And [Ross] It was like, ‘No, you don’t have to go back and talk about it anymore. No one wants to hear about it anymore. ”

Early one morning, Golan woke up with “this weird and crazy idea”, sang it into his phone, then went back to bed. The track “Slow Clap” was buried in his head, and he knew it had enormous potential. “He was like, ‘It’s kind of like all those’ 80s movies where you come back to life. Like yes, you are not the underdog. You are a great person, ”says Stefani. “And I feel like it’s this thing that happens to us throughout our lives. It starts in high school where you feel like you don’t fit in, and sometimes your quirk is actually what makes you so special.

“Slow Clap” follows last year’s “Let Me Reintroduce Myself”, another Golan / Nikolai co-written, and is sampling an upcoming studio album. Originally, Stefani projected plans for a singer-songwriter record of a deep “Seventies Thinking”, but the process took her in an entirely contrasting direction.

“I thought I was done,” she remarks. However, Stefani thought about Interscope Records co-founder Jimmy Iovine and the lessons he passed on to him. “Jimmy always taught me that it’s not done until you finish, until it comes out.” [He] he was the guy who did all my music with me, ”she says. Instead, she allowed herself to follow the music and new collaborations, including a recent Zoom session with Ryan Tedder.

“He’s so talented and so smart, and it’s rare that you meet someone who is genuinely talented and creative, but also super smart with the world. I could talk to him all day, ”she says. “Normally, I would write [the song] down or put it on my computer, lyrics or whatever. “

But this writing session, Stefani’s first with Tedder, was very different. Tedder sang every line of the song, compiling “the demo as I went along, then I would come home with his voice,” she said. “It’s interesting because every song you write affects the whole album. And not many people make albums these days, because people just release songs. “

In addition to new music, Stefani is on the verge of another milestone. 2022 marks the very beginning of his musical career: the 30th anniversary of No Doubt’s eponymous debut album. If fans could expect a reunion, well, Stefani isn’t too sure. “When you write new music, [you] think about everything you have done. For sure, [it is] surreal to think that this happened so long ago. I have no idea what the future holds. You know what I mean? It’s impossible.”