Atascadero Town Announces Spring Event Updates





The city of Atascadero is working hard to bring back the fun events of Spring 2021 for the community to enjoy, while keeping COVID-19 safety guidelines in mind. The city recently announced a number of spring event updates this year. On March 17, St. Patrick’s Day, the Atascadero Farmer’s Market will increase its hours of operation from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., as daylight saving time begins. If you visit the market on this lucky day, you can spin the lucky wheel for a chance to win something green and healthy. Then, on Wednesday April 7, the market will celebrate the fourth anniversary of its return to downtown at Sunken Gardens. While it is not yet time for a big party or a big gathering, live music will be added to the market on that date, for buyers to enjoy. Starting in April, Charles Paddock Zoo will expand its daily opening hours to be open from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm Many annual zoo events such as the Spring Festival and the Planet Earth Day party will need to be canceled this year, however, the zoo is working on a Virtual Planet Party on April 17 and will present Brew at the Zoo as a Virtual Home Fest event on April 24. The Brew at the Zoo Home Fest will take place on April 24 from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Participants will receive a pack of 14 craft beers from San Luis Obispo County and across California. The Home Fest will take you on a virtual journey to experience tastings with brewers for each of the craft drinks in your pack of 14 in the privacy of your own home. Hosting a virtual vigil would be a great way to enjoy the event with your friends, while also enjoying the Charles Paddock Zoo. There will be fun contests, musical entertainment with Bear Market Riot, animal appearances with our zookeepers, and more. For tickets, go to Visit Atascadero.com/Brew-at-the-Zoo. While the city was hoping to be able to host the 6th annual Tamale Festival and present it as part of a Cinco de Mayo 2021 celebration with a date postponed to Saturday, May 8, it is sadly too early for an event of this magnitude. . The Tamale Festival will be rescheduled again until Saturday January 15, 2022. If you are a vendor for this event, the city will honor the current vendor request for the 2022 event and there is no need to resubmit. The city is currently preparing to bring the Saturday summer concert series back to the park, and is on track for the first concert on June 12. Group applications are currently being reviewed and the list of groups will be announced soon. If you would like to sponsor the concert series, contact Terrie Banish at [email protected] Updates on city events will be provided as June and the summer season approach. Until then, information about the event can be found at Visit Atascadero.com/events. Related About the Author: News team The Paso Robles Daily News press team wrote or edited this story based on local contributors and press releases. Press staff can be contacted at [email protected]







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos