Keanu Reeves once admitted the most surreal part of his acting career





Before moving to Hollywood, Keanu Reeves worked in various odd jobs, including as a correspondent for a Canadian children’s show. All of this pushing ultimately made Reeves a top-notch movie star. 1989s Bill and Teds Excellent adventure was his first big breakout movie. But it’s also responsible for what Reeves called the most surreal part of his career. Keanu Reeves at a Paris screening of ‘Side by Side’ in 2016 | Marc Piasecki / Getty Images Keanu Reeves movies have been hits since the 1980s Reeves made his big screen debut in the 1986 sports drama Youngblood. And his first roles – including the critically acclaimed one Riverside – leaned in a serious direction. It wasn’t before Bill and Teds Excellent adventure that Reeves’ comedic side became evident. Plus, two years later, the actor found what would become his signature genre in the 1991s. Point Break. This film – which co-stars Patrick Swayze – put Reeves in action hero territory for the first time. The actor then consolidated his reputation as a leading man in the years 1994 Speed. Even now, Reeves keeps trying new things – from erotic thrillers to animated family movies – but he keeps coming back to action. The matrix and John wick are his two most iconic roles. RELATED: Keanu Reeves Just Explained What Attracts Him About Movies Like The Matrix & Bill & Ted The actor once revealed a ‘surreal’ part of the Hollywood job Although he was subsequently able to achieve more stable success, Reeves initially feared that was not the case. Specifically, the actor believed the adorable time travel slacker in which he starred Bill and Teds Excellent adventure would haunt his career. After all, the film not only spawned a 1991 sequel, but became a phenomenon of sorts. I did Bill and Ted’s excellent adventure, Reeves said according to Collider. They made it into a cereal. So once you’ve eaten a cereal it doesn’t get much more surreal than that. Surreal cereals. Although surreal cereals have a sound, the real name of the products was Bill and Teds Excellent Cereal. But in Reeves’ point, he’s gone from a budding actor to having his character strewn across all kinds of merchandise in just a few years. He even reprized the role of Ted Theodore Logan for a short-lived animated series. Obviously, Reeves overcame his early concerns about the role. He and his co-star Alex Winter have reunited for a third film, titled Bill and Ted face the music, in 2020. RELATED: Keanu Reeves Once Called Himself Dumb Despite All His Hollywood Success ‘Bill and Ted’ prepared Keanu Reeves for ‘the Matrix’ series Perhaps this first contact with a multimedia franchise helped prepare Reeves for the future. Several of his projects are either based on existing characters (Constantine, The day the earth stood still) or developed into full franchises (Speed, John wick). The matrix in particular, had an impact on Reeves’ career and the cinematic landscape. The film spawned countless impersonators and parodies, as well as two of its own sequels, video games, comics, and an anime anthology. Reeves will return to play Neo in the 2021s The matrix 4, released in theaters and on HBO Max on December 22, 2021.







