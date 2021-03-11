Viral stories like Cocaine Bear reveal a dark side of human nature

Tuesday, Actress Elizabeth Banks has been revealed to be directing an upcoming bear thriller. And not just any bear a cocaine bear.

The prospect of a bear-centric cocaine film quickly caught people’s attention. But look under the headlines, and you’ll find that the cocaine bear hype reveals a lot more about human nature than the bear itself.

A little background Despite its catchy name, cocaine’s actual role in this made-for-Hollywood story is quite small.

The cocaine bear in question refers to a 175-pound black bear who tragically dead of a cocaine overdose in 1985. A forensic scientist reportedly took a look at the bear and found the classic symptoms of a monumental cocaine overdose, such as kidney failure, cerebral hemorrhage and heart and lung failure.

Where did the bear get the cocaine in question? Well, this is where the story gets pretty wild.

Andrew Carter Thornton II was the son of a wealthy Kentucky tycoon, who had earned his fortune by breeding horses. But Thornton II pursued a more illicit path to wealth than his father and was subsequently convicted of drug trafficking.

The convicted drug dealer was driving a plane filled with a sports bag containing over 70 pounds of cocaine for a total of approximately $ 15 million.

Thornton II came to an untimely end when he hit his head while parachuting out of the plane. Authorities recovered his body in Knoxville, Tennessee, but the significant amount of cocaine he was carrying was missing.

Three months later, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation reported that the hunters found a dead bear surrounded by the slashed duffel bag and 40 open plastic containers of cocaine. Although according to the autopsy report, the bear apparently did not consume all of the cocaine in the gym bag, so it is not known what happened to the rest of the drugs.

Since 2015, the dead bear has been immortalized in the Fun mall in Lexington, Kentucky, and tourists flock to take selfies with the famous mammal.

What the cocaine bear tells us about humans Between the adorable fans who come to the Fun Mall to see it and the Twitter users who happily reacted to the news of the film’s impending makeover, there is a lot of interest in the cocaine bear.

But there is perhaps something more significant about our pop culture obsession with animals indulging in seemingly human vices. Other viral pop culture moments and memes operate on a similar wavelength, such as a octopus hitting a fish angrily or likeeccentric get drunk of fermented pears. Meanwhile, there are many more animals that apparently self-medication with drug-like substances, like the feline attracted by the intoxicating lure of catnip.

When it comes to animal behavior, we expect animals to be simple automata.

Nathan Lents, professor of biology at John Jay College and author of Not so different: finding human nature in animals, tell Reverse that these viral animals on drugs or rogue animal moments resonate with us because they reveal that animals are not that different from humans.

I think those moments resonate with us because we see animals aren’t that different from us with quirky tendencies, confusion, and behaviors that don’t make sense, Lents says.

They get confused, make mistakes, are clumsy, misjudge their surroundings, etc., and it violates our expectations with hilarious results.

This surprising element of animal behavior, whether it’s your cat’s awkwardness trying to jump off a high ledge or a bear sniffing cocaine, surprises us, Lents says. We see our own human traits and flaws reflected in these animals, which allows us to empathize with them.

When it comes to animal behavior, we expect animals to be mere automatons, pursuing their few needs and pleasures, Lents says. The element of surprise comes when we see them doing uniquely human things and it reveals that they have some weird quirks as well.

The dark side of anthropomorphism

The tendency to attribute human characteristics to animals is known as anthropomorphism. We see this trend reflected in the way we relate to our pets, in the way we tell the stories of animated animals in movies and many other ways.

However, animals don’t need us to project these characteristics onto them.

What remains of the cocaine bear is in Lexington, Kentucky.

Animals care about their loved ones and friends, just like us. They become jealous, scared and happy, they feel attachment, have fun and mourn losses. Humans didn’t invent any of these emotions, Lents says.

Theoretically, anthropomorphism could allow for better conservation efforts, because then we can empathize with wild animals, which gives the possibility of wanting to protect them. because we see ourselves in other animals.

We tend to be struck at times by how similar other animals are to us, but given our youth as a species, it might be more appropriate to think the other way around, we are a lot like other animals, says Slow.

But in recent years, some have argued that there are dark sides of anthropomorphism which has been exacerbated by the culture of memes on the internet, especially since the science behind our shared relationship with many animals is still in dispute.

For example, there is the case of Grizzly man Timothy Treadwell, who spent 13 years living with grizzly bears, before being eaten and killed by the animals he loved.

Is it always wrong to anthropomorphize animals?

While most supporters of anthropomorphism wouldn’t go to Grizzly Man’s extreme, is there still harm in ascribing human traits to creatures that are ultimately savages?

Lent doesn’t think this is inherently harmful, but he does think we should reframe the way we approach the concept.

Rather than anthropomorphizing animals, we can point out that humans and animals have a lot in common when it comes to our emotions, Lents says.

John Hechtel, President of the International Association for Bear Research and Management, takes a more middle-of-the-road approach, saying Reverse that anthropomorphism is neither good nor bad.

I think there may be situations where helping people understand animal behavior using analogies with humans can be helpful, and I sometimes do, Hechtel says. But it can also be problematic, and people can misinterpret what a bear is doing by projecting inappropriate motivations onto bears.

Hechtel says that when humans try to relate to animals, we have to walk a fine line between trying to interpret their behavior and admitting that we don’t fully understand what’s going on.

I think it’s important to try to know as precisely as possible what animals do and why they do things, but you have to be very careful about how you interpret their behavior and be prepared to admit that you don’t. not know why.

It is not yet clear how Banks will portray the cocaine bear in the film. Will we follow the bear through his cocaine overdose, or will his tragic end simply be a failure in the larger story of drug trafficker Thornton II?

Either way, the bears’ starring role in this Hollywood biopic offers an interesting new lens through which we can examine our own conflicted relationship with wildlife.