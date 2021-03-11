BEN is committed to improving diversity in the entertainment industry; Appoints new Vice-President, DE&I and Strategy | Business





SHERMAN OAKS, Calif .– (BUSINESS WIRE) – March 11, 2021 – BEN, the entertainment AI company that integrates brands into influencer, streaming, TV, music and movie content, today announced the expansion of its DE&I (Diversity, Equity & Inclusion) efforts . As part of her vision for a more equitable and inclusive workplace, BEN has promoted Vanessa McCullers to Vice President, DE&I and Strategy. In addition, the company is launching several new measures to augment its existing DE&I efforts. BEN’s ultimate goal is to improve diversity and inclusion within the company and within the organizations and individuals with which it works. Since its inception, BEN has been dedicated to empowering and uplifting the voices of various creators through entertainment. Over the past year, the company has extended these efforts to external stakeholders in hopes of inspiring change in the industry. McCullers’ promotion to Vice President, DE&I and Strategy comes at a time of rapid growth for BEN, after a record year across its business and increased investment in DE&I. In her new role, Ms. McCullers will spearhead the pursuit of DE&I BENs and strategic initiatives, focusing on cultivating an inclusive corporate culture and building relationships with diverse talents both in internally and externally. Most recently, McCullers served as BEN’s director of strategy and business development for its product placement division. Along with McCullers’ appointment, BEN is expanding several DE&I programs across the company. These include internal and external strategies, such as the implementation of new hiring practices and partner programs with third parties, to diversify the entertainment industry and empower the BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) within the BEN organization. McCullers will continue to build on BEN’s core initiatives around ED&I, including: Connect brands to a diverse group of content creators across the entertainment ecosystem, helping each organization engage with a larger, more representative audience.

Forge relationships with associations like AfroTech and Diversity Hire, as well as recruit from a wider set of universities and colleges, to tap into various talent pools for hire.

Search for partnerships with small businesses belonging to BIPOC and women.

Launch of a speaker series designed to bring new perspectives to employees and educate individuals on the topic of inclusion in the workplace. Promoting diversity has always been extremely important to all of us at BEN, and by formalizing our commitment with measurable strategies and goals, we hope to create lasting change within our organization and across the industry, said Ricky Ray Butler, CEO of BEN. With Vanessa at the helm of our new programs, we were convinced that BEN would become the standard for other companies to emulate. McCullers brings nearly two decades of experience in corporate strategy and development, strategic partnerships, sponsorship management and branded content production. During his career, McCullers has worked with some of the world’s largest entertainment companies including MTV, OWN, TMZ, NBCUniversal, and Endemol Shine Entertainment. She is also the Executive Director and Board Member of Moms of Black Boys (MOBB) United, a nationally recognized nonprofit that aims to change the way boys and men of color are treated by people of color. law enforcement and society. I look forward to combining my passion for social justice with my strategic background to raise the voices of the diverse people BEN works with every day, said McCullers. I have deeply enjoyed my time at BEN so far and I am energized by the opportunities that lie ahead. We know there is a lot of work to be done to transform an industry, but we are committed to taking a thoughtful and focused approach to building a better future, both for BEN and for entertainment as a whole. About the BEN group BEN Group Inc. is an entertainment AI company that integrates brands into influencer, streaming, TV, music and movie content with guaranteed ROI. BEN Group consists of the world’s largest influencer marketing company; the world’s largest product placement agency; TubeBuddy, the largest platform to help YouTube creators optimize their audiences and channel growth; and Greenlight, a global rights and licensing company. With its proprietary AI and platform, BEN is the first and only company to use machine learning and deep learning neural networks to identify high impact product placement and marketing opportunities. genuine and non-disruptive influence. BEN combines its AI with over 40 years of experience and a team of industry experts to connect brands with the right audiences and the right content opportunities in meaningful ways. BEN works with the world’s biggest brands, including Microsoft, General Motors, Unilever, Tencent, and General Mills. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210311005149/en/ CONTACT: Hannah Polivka [email protected] KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER HUMAN RESOURCES SOFTWARE NETWORKS ENTERTAINMENT TV AND RADIO INTERNET LICENSE NETWORKS (ENTERTAINMENT) PROFESSIONAL SERVICES SOCIAL MEDIA SEARCH TECHNOLOGY SEARCH ENGINE OPTIMIZATION MARKETING FILM & MOTION ENTERTAINMENT IMAGES SOURCE: BEN Group Inc. Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 03/11/2021 09:00 / DISC: 03/11/2021 09:01 http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210311005149/en

