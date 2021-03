Dakota Fanning to star opposite Andrew Scott in Showtime’s ‘Ripley’

Steven Zaillian writes and directs the series, based on the Patricia Highsmithnovels.

Showtime is Ripley threw out his main lady. Dakota Fanning will play opposite Chip bag favorite Andrew Scott in the drama series based on the Tom Ripley novels by Patricia Highsmith. From Oscar winner Steven Zaillian (Schindler’s list, the night of), Scott stars as Tom Ripley, a scratching scratching artist in the early 1960s in New York City who is hired by a wealthy businessman to travel to Italy in an attempt to convince his vagrant son to return home. Tom’s acceptance of the job is his first step in a complex life of deception. Fanning will play Marge Sherwood, an American living in Italy who suspects darker motives behind Tom’s affability.The beast) co-stars like Dickie Greenleaf. Zaillian writes and directs the first season of the series. Production will begin later this year in Italy with a scheduled start in 2022 on Showtime. “Dakota Fanning is the perfect choice to play the deliciously complicated Marge against Andrew Scotts Tom Ripley,” said Amy Israel, executive vice president of script programming at Showtime. He’s an actor who brings intelligence and vulnerability to every part, with so many bubbles beneath the surface. We can’t wait to see her sink her teeth into this role in Steve ZalliansRipley. “ The cast is expanding Fanning’s relationship with Showtime after the actress was recently tapped to play Susan Elizabeth Ford, the only daughter and youngest child of President Gerald and Betty Ford, in the cable anthology. The First Lady. Fanning’s TV credits include those of TNT The alienist and its sequel, Once upon a time in Hollywood, the war of the worlds and I am Sam. She is replaced by UTA, Echo Lake Entertainment and attorney Steve Warren. Zaillian, Garrett Basch, Guymon Casady, Ben Forkner, Sharon Levy, Philipp Keel and Charlie Corwin direct Ripley, which is a co-production between Showtime, Endemol Shine North America, Entertainment 360 and Filmrights. Scott is also producing the series.







