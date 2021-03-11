Bad Bollywood Movie Style Moments





Bollywood films love to set unrealistic standards by ensuring that its actors don’t have to worry about their wardrobes at 12,000 feet. How would you feel cold in -10 degree weather with 3 feet of snow? If you watch the following movie scenes, the logic definitely fails. Where are the jackets, the kambals and the bonfire? Who allowed Kajol to wear only a short dress while dancing on the Swiss Alps in DDLJ? We need answers. However, it’s no surprise that this disconnected style continues in Bollywood movies even today. More often than not, mainstream movies have the most amazing wardrobe marketed as normal, everyday, casual. Shimla shorts and winters? Why not! Jackets in Mumbai? Let’s throw some of that as well! Where do you draw the line? Since we’ve felt this rage before we’ve made a list of moments Bollywood Movies completely forgotten about a legitimate phenomenon called weather. 1. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge Many of our trust issues started with Zara his jhoom loon hand and continued until 2021. While SRK is seen in layered jackets, Kajol, as an actress, is dressed in a red halter dress, no outerwear, a beret and black boots at calf height. Is she supposed to stay warm by igniting herself? Credit: Giphy / ByPriyaShah 2. Main Hoon Na While Major Ram and Lakshman are usually dressed in leather jackets and scarves, the women, Mam Chandni and Sanjana, wore chiffon sarees, crop tops, and zero outerwear. Kya film mein ladkiyon ko jacket pehenna authorized nahi hai? Or does sex appeal just mean the skin? Credit: Giphy / ByPriyaShah 3. Student of the year Trust Karan Johar to have the least informed understanding of high school in India. While the outfits looked like prom selections on most occasions, we have to call Ishq Wala Love to say nothing about Alias’ wardrobe; proving once again that film heroines do not and cannot be cold. Credit: Giphy / ByPriyaShah 4. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani While most styles can be considered suitable for the weather, there are a few scenes that will particularly stand out as a sore thumb. Take Naina and her friends for the first trek. Naina is in a denim skirt, hiking. Wait, kya? Image Credit: Dharma Productions 5. Dilwale Even if Gerua was the modern Suraj Hua Madhyam, we can’t ignore the unrealistic style throughout the song. Image Credit: Giphy / RohitShettyPictures Main image credit: Dharma Productions + Yash Raj Films

