Study: Hollywood’s Lack of Diversity Costs Industry $ 10 Billion | Culture & Leisure

NEW YORK (AP) For years, researchers have said that the lack of diversity in Hollywood films isn’t just a poor reflection of demographics, its bad business. New study from consulting firm McKinsey & Company estimates how much Hollywood leaves on the table: $ 10 billion.
The McKinsey report, released Thursday, analyzes how inequality is shaping the industry and how much that ultimately costs its bottom line. The consulting firm deduced that the $ 148 billion film and television industry loses $ 10 billion, or 7%, each year by undervaluing black films, filmmakers and executives.
Fewer black-led stories are told, and when they are, these projects have been consistently underfunded and undervalued, often despite having higher relative returns than other properties, the authors wrote. study: Jonathan Dunn, Sheldon Lyn, Nony Onyeador and Ammanuel Zegeye.
The study, spanning the years 2015-2019, was conducted over the past six months and built on previous research from the University of California Los Angeles, University of Southern California, and Nielsen . The BlackLight Collective, a coalition of black executives and industry talent, works with researchers at McKinsey. The company also interviewed more than 50 executives, producers, agents, actors, directors and writers anonymously.
McKinsey attributed at least some of Hollywood’s slow progress to its complex, multi-tiered business, an ecosystem of distinct but intertwined production companies, networks, distributors, talent agencies, and other areas. .
But the lack of representation of blacks in the highest positions of power plays a leading role. The study found that 92% of movie executives are white and 87% on television. The agents and executives of the top three talent agencies are around 90% white and 97% among partners.
The researchers found that films with a black lead or co-lead are budgeted 24% less than films without a disparity that almost doubles when there are two or more blacks working as a director, producer or scriptwriter.
Among other measures, McKinsey recommends that a well-funded third-party organization “be created for a more holistic approach to racial equality. Cinema, he said, is less diverse than industries such as energy, finance and transport.
Following the Black Lives Matter protests last year, McKinsey said he would devote $ 200 million to volunteer work to advance racial equality.
