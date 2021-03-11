Fife unveils Spring Festival of Music, Comedy, Film and Bollywood online





“/> Craig Hill (Photo: Steve Ulathorne) The online event, hosted by OnFife, features everything from music to comedy, plus a hint of Bollywood glamor. It takes place on March 20 and 21 – and is designed to get rid of the chains of winter. The lineup includes a number of artists who regularly visit area theaters, including Craig Hill and Horse McDonald. Register now to our daily newsletter The newsletter i cut through the noise “/> McDonald’s Horse (Photo: Walter Neilson) It’s the latest in a series of online events launched by OnFife – which operates theaters, libraries, galleries and museums in the region. Verdi Clark, Program Director, said: We’ve rethought the ways we can connect with our audience. Our Spring Festival embodies the new approach we’ve taken, so as winter becomes a memory, what better way to celebrate spring than a festival filled with fabulous events. Among the big names taking part is comedian Craig Hill, who makes up a line-up that includes Fife-born singer Horse MacDonald, who has returned to the Kingdom to record a one-off show for the event. She brought her band to Carnegie Hall Library in Dunfermline to record an ensemble which is celebrating 30 years since launching her recording career. Her bespoke session, her first performance in over a year, will feature stripped-down versions of songs from her classic debut album, The Same Sky, released in 1990. Festival lineup also includes Raymond Mearns – another familiar face to fans of Adam Smith’s monthly humorous cafes – and Jay Lafferty hosting two masterclasses in the elusive art of making people laugh. There is more music from Dunfermline’s rising five-piece group, Dancing on Tables. The festival kicks off with a Bollywood workshop with Edinburgh-based dance teacher Tanwi Bhattacharya. For the kids, there’s the welcome return of the ever-popular Badger The Mystical Mutt – the star of a series of great books by Lyn McNicol and Laura Jackson. The online entertainment ends with a screening of From Scotland With Love – a film that has at its heart a Fifes musical soundtrack, King Creosote. Commissioned in 2014, From Scotland With Love is now part of the national cinematic canon. Thanks for reading this article on our free website. We are counting on your support more than ever, because the change in consumption habits induced by the coronavirus is having an impact on our advertisers. Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print journal to help fund our trusted and verified journalism.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos