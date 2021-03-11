‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ adds four Indigenous actors





Apple Studios’ hot Martin Scorsese project “Killers of the Flower Moon” has added four new cast members, who will star alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and “Certain Women” star Lily Gladstone. Indigenous actors Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, and Jillian Dion will all play key roles in the project, which is based on David Grann’s best-selling book about the serial murders of members of the oil-rich Osage nation in the 1920s. in Oklahoma. Cardinal, a prominent Indigenous actress (“Dancing with the Wolves,” “Godless”), will play Lizzie Q, mother of Gladstone’s character Mollie Burkhart. Myers, Collins and Dion will play the roles of Mollie’s sisters – Anna, Reta and Minnie. Jesse Plemons had also previously been announced as a co-star. Scorsese is producing and directing the project from a script by Eric Roth. Dan Friedkin and Bradley Thomas of Imperative Entertainment are also producers, along with Appian Way Productions of DiCaprio. Cardinal was born in Ft. McMurray, Alberta. She is of Dene, Cree, Métis and Nakota descent and has over 100 film and television credits to her credit. She has spent her career paving the way for the recognition of Native American artists in the industry. Cardinal is a member of the Order of Canada, the country’s second highest civilian honor, and recipient of the Governor General’s Award for the Arts, the highest civilian honor for the arts in Canada. In 2017, she received the Earle Gray Award from the Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television for Lifetime Achievement. She is replaced by Murray Gibson at RED Talent Management. Myers is a registered member of the Wichita Tribe. Born in Phoenix, Cara grew up in the small town of Prescott Valley, Arizona. She has appeared in film and television in “Rutherford Falls”, “Masters of Fear”, “This Is Us”, “Hermione Granger & The Quarter Life Crisis” and “Ward of the State”. Film credits include “Proximity.” She is replaced by Chris Roe Management. Collins is a registered member of the Fort Peck Assiniboine and Sioux tribes of Poplar, Montana, but is also half Apsáalooke (Crow). She studied theater at the University of New Mexico under Paul Ford, and later in the Upright Citizens Brigade. Unrepresented and independent, JaNae’s film / television credits include “Longmire”, “Fukry”, “Kindred Spirit” and “Gunfight at La Mesa”. Dion is an actress of Plains Cree, Métis and French-Canadian origin born in Canada, raised in a Dene / Métis family. After participating in a public call at the Gathering of Nations in Albuquerque, she was chosen for the miniseries “Into the West”. Dion has appeared on “Motherland: Fort Salem” and “Legion”. She is from the Saddle Lake Cree Nation. She is replaced by Skye Matheson at KC Talent Management. Imperative is behind projects such as the Clint Eastwood film “The Mule”, “All the Money in the World” and the famous Ruben Ostlund film “The Square”. They finished production on the Ostlund follow-up “Triangle of Sadness” and produced Apple’s upcoming “In With The Devil” starring Taron Egerton. “Killers of the Flower Moon” joins a series of upcoming Apple original films, including “Lessons in Chemistry” by Brie Larson, “Kitbag” by Ridley Scott, “Emancipation” by Will Smiths and the Sundance sensation “CODA”.







