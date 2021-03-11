AHF: Victory! 45 below-market units included in luxury tower in Hollywood

ANGELS–(BUSINESS WIRE) – AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) and the Coalition to Preserve LA (CPLA) claim victory for affordable housing in the never-ending battle to preserve, create and secure affordable housing in Southern California, one of the most rent-laden areas in the country . The two nonprofit groups reached a legal settlement this week with developer of Hollywoods Sunset Gordon Tower, a 22-story apartment complex in the heart of Hollywood.
Under the settlement, 5929 Sunset (Hollywood) LLC (a project of CIM Group), agreed to lower the affordability levels of the 45 restricted rental units set aside in the 299 unit building. They have also agreed to provide the AHF and CPLA with copies of the reports they are required to send to the Los Angeles Housing & Community Investment Department (LAHCID) with the accessibility levels so that there can be a third-party mechanism to ensure oversight and accountability.
This is a welcome victory in the ongoing battle to try to preserve and create affordable housing solutions across Los Angeles, said Michael weinstein, president of the AHF. Given the dire state of housing affordability today, we thank 5929 Sunset LLC for its flexibility and for drastically lowering the income thresholds tied to the area’s median income for the 45 units booked as affordable housing in Sunset Gordon. We remain deeply concerned about gentrification and its impact on long-established communities, particularly low-income and communities of color. Nevertheless, this settlement allows both sides to claim victory, as the project can now also progress towards completion and occupation.
Under the legal settlement reached earlier this week, the income thresholds for the 45 affordable apartments will be lowered as follows:
- Very low income tenants: the maximum income allowed for 15 units goes from 50% of the zone’s median income (AMI) to 40% of the MAI. So, for example, these units must be affordable for someone earning $ 29,320 per year, as opposed to the earlier limit of $ 36,650 per year.
- Moderate income tenants: the maximum income allowed for 15 units goes from 120% of the MAI to 80% of the MAI; for example, these units should be affordable for people earning $ 58,640 per year instead of the earlier limit of $ 87,960.
- Labor income tenants: the maximum income allowed for 15 units goes from 150% of the MAI to 110% of the MAI
Background to AHF and CPLA Legal Action Against Sunset Gordon
In July 2019 and then in December 2019, the AHF filed writs of warrant against the developer of Sunset Gordon Tower, the city of LA and its Community Redevelopment Agency, challenging Sunset Gordon under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) and of the Hollywood Community Plan and Redevelopment Plan for its inadequate affordable housing.
An earlier lawsuit by La Mirada Homeowners Association against the previous promoter
In February 2012, the developer demolished the buildings on the site, which included the old spaghetti factory and its significant architectural elements. In May 2012, the La Mirada Owners Association filed an action and the judge issued a warrant revoking the approvals and directing further action on the site until an impact report. Environmental Completion (RIA) has been completed and approvals have been redone.
January 15, 2019: The Coalition to Preserve LA, funded by the AHF, is involved:
The Coalition to Preserve LA has filed a written petition for violation of CEQA and the Hollywood redevelopment plan. The lawsuit challenged the new approvals. The court granted the ACPL the possibility of filing an amended writ with additional causes of action arising from the actions of the urban planning director and the municipal council as of July 2019. The ACPL filed this amended writ in September 2019. This brief amended added causes of action relating to improper delegation of legislative approvals for the project to city staff and failure to meet Hollywood community plans requirements for affordable housing percentages, as well as that the city’s failure to make conclusions on these percentages across the region.
As part of the settlement agreement, AHF and CPLA will dismiss their lawsuit and will not continue to pursue an appeal.
AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the world’s largest AIDS organization, currently provides health care and / or medical services to over 1.5 million people in 45 countries around the world in the United States, Africa, Latin America / Caribbean, in the Asia / Pacific region and in Eastern Europe. To learn more about AHF, please visit our website: www.aidshealth.org, Find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/aidshealth and follow us on Twitter: @aidshealthcare and Instagram: @aidshealthcare.