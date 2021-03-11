Tom Girardi diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease as legal fight continues





The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, star Erika Jayne’s husband Tom Girardi has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease as his legal battle continues.

Erika Jayne from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ her husband, Tom Girardi, has received sad news; it was recently revealed that he suffers from Alzheimer’s disease. The legal battle for the lawyer has only just begun, but many fear he will not remember it at all. Tom is still struggling with his legal issues and remains involved in various legal matters. Fans learned in November that Erika filed for divorce after the pair were sued by the Lion Air victims and charged with embezzlement. Girardi wasted no time in seeking spousal support, while Erika is living her best life and hasn’t looked back since leaving her husband and moving into her own mini-mansion. Fans wonder if she was aware of his wrongdoing or if she was innocent. His law firm, Girardi and Keese, has been declared bankrupt and he is also under investigation by the State Bar of California for trying to influence workers. The most recent bombshell was that he has now been stripped of his license to practice law in the state of California. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: RHOD: LeeAnne Locken Says She’s Surprised: Well done Let Her Go Page six was the first outlet to report that Girardi was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and late-onset dementia. The 81-year-old underwent a rigorous mental assessment in February due to the appointment of his brother Robert as his permanent curator. In an affidavit obtained by the media outlet, Dr Nathan Lavid wrote that the lawyer was not fit to attend court proceedings. Dr Lavid wrote that “dementia impairs his ability to understand hearing.” The psychiatrist revealed that Girardi’s emotional distress was directly linked to his dementia and “exacerbated” by his confusion. Girardi has problems with short-term memory and the ability to concentrate and has moderate impairment, but he has also suffered from delusions. The doctor also wrote that he was suffering from disorganized thoughts and would be of no use to himself during a trial. Questions have been raised about the lawyer’s state of health after he was hospitalized in December with an illness. Legal issues are really piling up for Girardi, and the couple don’t have a marriage contract, not that that matters as it looks like most of his money will go towards his legal fees. The judge also froze his assets. Fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills hope to learn more about the new season, which is scheduled to air in the spring. Next: RHOD: Kameron Westcott Talks About Brandi Redmond’s Possible Exit Source: Page six 90 Day Fiancée: Rose Vega Looks Unrecognizable in International Women’s Day Announcement

