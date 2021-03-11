Bollywood Roundup: Ridhi Dogra, Vijay Varma, Mouni Roy and more …

Ridhi Dogra: cried after the last episode of ‘The Married Woman’

Bombay– Actress Ridhi Dogra, who stars in the new “The Married Woman” web series, says watching the show for the first time after the final cut was a moving experience for her.

Ridhi plays the role of Astha in the series, which revolves around homosexual love or lesbianism – a subject considered taboo by many.

“The married woman has been a great journey that I will cherish forever. When I watched the whole series recently, I got moved. After the last episode was over, the song “Bematlab” started playing, and I was crying. I wondered why I had started to cry since I had only played the character. I could feel Astha’s pain and travel. I am grateful to the audience and my fans for their love, blessings and support, ”she said.

“The Married Woman” is an urban relationship drama about women and their conditioning imposed by society and its quest to find each other.

The series, directed by Sahir Raza, stars Ridhi alongside Monica Dogra, and also includes Imaad Shah, Ayesha Raza, Rahul Vohra, Divya Seth Shah, Nadira Babbar and Suhaas Ahuja.

Why Vijay Varma was initially nervous about “ OK Computer ”

Bombay– Actor Vijay Varma, who will next be seen in sci-fi comedy series “OK Computer,” says he was not sure audiences would accept the series as the genre was not very successful. here. However, he is happy with the response to the trailer.

“I was overwhelmed by the response I received for the ‘OK Computer’ trailer. This is the first sci-fi comedy show made in our country, so I was a little nervous before the trailer came out because I wasn’t sure how people would receive it. However, since the trailer released, my phone has kept buzzing and our hard work has paid off, ”he says.

This will be Vijay’s first show in the sci-fi genre. He plays the role of Saajan Kundu, a Goa Cyber ​​Cell officer. Vijay recently featured his character on social media: “Officer Saajan Kundu Goa Cyber ​​Cell. 2031 He doesn’t smile.

The series also stars Radhika Apte.

This year, Vijay will be seen in several projects such as “Darlings” with Alia Bhatt and “Fallen” with Sonakshi Sinha.

The stars of Mouni Roy in the clip ‘Patli Kamariya’

Bombay– Actress Mouni Roy will be seen in the “Patli Kamariya” music video. The dance piece was composed and written by Tanishk Bagchi.

Speaking about how she got on board, Mouni says she liked the number instantly. “The rhythms, the combination of Indian and Western music made me groove when I first heard the song. I love to dance and this song is going to get everyone to rock their kamariyas for sure! ” she says.

The video was shot in Dubai and was produced by Arvindr Khaira. The song choreographed by Shazia and Piyush. The voices are by Tanishk Bagchi, Sukh-E and Parampara Tandon. The song will launch on YouTube soon.

Mouni made his foray into television with the show “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi” and his prominent roles in shows such as “Devon Ke Dev… Mahadev” and “Naagin” are remembered. She is now busy in Bollywood, having been part of films such as “Gold”, “Romeo Akbar Walter” and “Made In China”.

Adaa Khan: Hope music trend continues

Bombay– Actress Adaa Khan reunites with her “Naagin” co-actor Arjun Bijlani for the music video for Yasser Desai’s new song, “Mohabbat phir ho jaayegi”. She is happy that the music video trend has returned.

“Growing up, in school and college, we listened to so many songs and saw so many music videos. I remember we loved them. Between the two, however, film music has taken over. Now the good old days are back. I just hope this trend continues, ”says Adaa.

The actress says her fans love it when she shares the screen with Arjun.

“While we were doing ‘Naagin’ the fans loved the chemistry of Shesha and Rithik. They called us #vshah and #ardaa. This time too, when we did this song together, they supported us. Also, in video clips like these, you might see a different version of the actors. So the look and feel is fresh. This song is beautiful too. The response from our fans speaks volumes about their joy and enthusiasm. We feel blessed to have fans like them, ”says Adaa.

Karan Singh Grover: ‘Qubool Hai 2.0’ a different universe with the same characters

Bombay– Actor Karan Singh Grover says that while the characters in “Qubool Hai 2.0” return from the previous season, their world is totally different this time around.

“’Qubool Hai 2.0′ as the universe is different, only the characters are the same. Everything is based in a different universe. There are some fascinating places that we have shot that will obviously add new flavors to what we had before, ”Karan wrote.

He added that people should expect a lot of action, drama, love, suspense and all the masala from the new series.

“There is a nice secret treat for the audience to enjoy, so that will be fun too. I don’t think love is a crooked bet. I think love is pretty simple, we twist things ourselves including our thoughts. I think we are crooked players looking for real love, ”he said.

The actor will be seen playing Asad, an Indian agent on a mission.

Ekta Kapoor’s 10-episode production also stars Surbhi Jyoti, Mandira Bedi, Priyal Gor and Vishal Naik.

Akshay Kumar grateful for his ‘getaway in the middle of a pandemic’

Bombay– Actor Akshay Kumar posted a refreshing pic with his wife Twinkle Khanna. In the Instagram image posted by Akshay on Thursday, the couple are seen enjoying time off.

“Happy place – happy face. We are grateful for this pandemic getaway! #GratitudeIsTheBestAttitude. “# BeachTime,” Akshay wrote with the photo.

Akshay and Twinkle are on vacation in an undisclosed location and the photo reveals the couple enjoying the sun and sand on a beach.

They celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary recently on January 17th, and Akshay wrote a lovely message for Twinkle on the occasion.

“The most secure I have ever been in a partnership… twenty years of togetherness and you still make my heart beat and sometimes even push me up the wall, but then again, I wouldn’t have it any other way because that a smile is never far away when you are nearby. Happy birthday Tina, ”he wrote.

Taapsee says his new apartment ‘is ready for house warming’

Bombay– Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu offered a preview of her new apartment on Thursday. She shared that it was a challenge to prepare the apartment during the 2020 pandemic, but now she’s ready for the housewarming party.

“It has been an ordeal to prepare this apartment through the difficult 2020. Finally #PannuPind is ready for the warming of the house. It will start with the mandatory sound check with my favorite playlist. Because we like to shake up our guests a bit #HomeIsHappiness #BeautifulHouse #BeautifulSound #Soundbar #SoundCheck, ”Taapsee wrote in an Instagram post with a photo taken in his new apartment.

It comes just days after the Income Tax (IT) department carried out massive operations against Taapsee Pannu and several Bollywood personalities, including filmmakers Anurag Kashyap, Vikas Bahl, Madhu Mantena and Phantom Films.

AR Rahman’s ’99 Songs’ to hit theaters on April 16

Bombay– Film production company AR Rahmans “99 Songs,” a musical and romantic drama, is set to hit theaters on April 16.

Rahman, who is making forays into scriptwriting and film production with the upcoming film, made the announcement on Twitter.

“Happy to share that # 99Songs will be released on April 16, 2021, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Directed by @vishweshk and starring the talented actors @itsEhanBhat & #EdilsyVargas. @jiostudios @YM_Movies @idealentinc @JioCinema, ”Rahman tweeted.

Backed by Rahman production company YM Movies, “99 Songs” is presented by Jio Studios. The film will be shown in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

“99 Songs” is directed by Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy, former frontman of the hardcore band Scribe.

Rahman also composed the original score and 15 songs for the film, featuring newcomers Ehan Bhat and Edilsey Vargas.

Janhvi Kapoor: Every actor is plagued by self-doubt

Bombay– Janhvi Kapoor says that every actor is plagued with self-doubt, which helps them do better.

Daughter of the late superstar Sridevi, Janhvi made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with “Dhadak”. The film fell short of expectations. Since then, she has been appreciated for her roles in the OTT films “Ghost Stories” and “Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl”. The element of self-doubt, it seems, worked well in transforming her for the better.

“Self-doubt is part of the journey of every actor. I think every actor is rife with doubt, but at least that prompts me to do better, ”Janhvi told IANS.

The actress is currently awaiting the release of the horror comedy “Roohi”. She says she doesn’t think about taking genre scripts.

“There are directors I really want to work with. I don’t even know if I’m thinking in line with the genre. I want to make stories. I want to tell stories, ”says Janhvi. (IANS)