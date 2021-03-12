Scott Feinberg joins Chapman University





He will continue to play his role as a longtime THR awards columnist and host of his “ Awards Chatter ” podcast.

Scott Feinberg, Hollywood reporter longtime awards columnist and host of THR Awards The Chatter Podcast will join Chapman University Film School as a Trustee Professor in the fall. In his new part-time position, Feinberg (who will continue to work full-time at THR) will resume the Chapman Master Classes, a series of interviews with some of Hollywood’s best-known actors and filmmakers, to be held at the university’s Dodge College of Film and Media Arts. Recent Master Class guests have included Bryan Cranston, Judd Apatow, Lena Waithe, and Barry Jenkins. Feinberg will also record several of his podcast interviews in front of a student audience, bringing his expertise as an interviewer to a who’s-who of Hollywood filmmakers, from Steven Spielberg to Zendaya. As a Trustee Professor, Feinberg joins a long list of distinguished artists, including directors William Friedkin and Michael Apted, who have taught at Chapman, where full-time faculty includes Oscar-winning screenwriter David Ward (The bite) and director John Badham (Saturday night fever). “I am delighted to have my friend and former colleague Scott Feinberg on the Chapman team,” said Stephen Galloway, Dean of Dodge College. “His contacts are unmatched, his knowledge of film history unmatched and his skills as a top-notch interviewer. He will join other major players in the industry who will teach Chapman this year, including Oscar-winning actor Alan Arkin. and Transformers producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura, as we continue to increase Chapman’s visibility. “ Feinberg said: “It is a great honor and privilege for me to be associated with Chapman University. Chapman Film School has long been considered one of the best in the world, and now my friend and mentor Stephen Galloway is the dean, I think the sky is the limit of what it will become. “







