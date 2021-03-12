What to expect from the 2021 Grammy Awards

This week marks a year since everything began to shut down due to the pandemic, including concert halls across the country. We’ve done four full seasons without dancing to thunderous music, without swaying alongside a spellbinding crowd, without going overboard ordering beers from friends heading to concessions. For those with carry-over concert tickets that are still wasting away in their inboxes, could you just watch the Grammy Awards this Sunday night?

Yes, that is an unfair comparison. But the Recording Academy and CBS are committed to celebrating what they call Musics Biggest Night and, as award shows continue to struggle with ratings, will rely on the power of the stars to attract potential viewers. Taylor Swift, BTS and Dua Lipa headline the ceremony, joined by Cardi B, Bad Bunny, Harry Styles, Post Malone and many more.

Here’s a look at what to expect from Sunday night’s show:

Who was appointed?

Beyonc leads the field with nine nods, which puts her to 79 career nominations, the most of any female artist. Swift, Lipa and Roddy Ricch follow with six nominations each, and the two women are shortlisted for album of the year. This category features an eclectic mix of artists joining Swift and Lipa: Jhen Aiko, Black Pumas, Coldplay, Jacob Collier, Haim and Post Malone. Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby and Billie Eilish, who swept through the major categories last year, landed four nods each.

Grammy snobs were especially glaring this year: The Weeknd, a three-time winner whose album After Hours topped the Billboard 200 for four consecutive weeks, seemed to make as much headlines as the nominees. The singer accused the Grammys of being corrupt after noting his absence from the nominees announced in November. Variety and Rolling Stone have reported that the exclusion may have been linked to their Super Bowl Halftime Show headliner.

Pop singer Halsey shouted at The Weeknd in her own posts for being snubbed, writing on Instagram that Grammy nominations aren’t always about music, quality or culture.

The Grammys are an elusive process, she wrote. It can often be private behind-the-scenes performances, getting to know the right people, campaigning in the vineyard, with the right handshake, and bribes that can be just ambiguous enough not to be offensive. bribes.

Halseys calls for more transparency or the reform echoes others calling attention to the inequalities highlighted each year by the appointments. The University of Southern California’s Annenberg Inclusion Initiative this month released a report analyzing gender in the music industry and found that women made up only 13.4% of all Grammy nominees since the 2013 ceremony. This percentage drops to single digits when major categories such as album, record or producer of the year are reset to zero.

The percentage of women appointed each year has increased over time, albeit gradually. This year, around 28% of the nominees are women.

Who plays?

The Grammys can be more concisely described as back-to-back performances with awards sprinkled throughout. Many performing artists were also nominated.

Here is the full line in alphabetical order: Bad Bunny, Black Pumas, Cardi B, BTS, Brandi Carlile, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Eilish, Mickey Guyton, Haim, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, Lil Baby, Lipa, Malone, Chris Martin, John Mayer, Megan Thee Stallion, Maren Morris, Ricch, Styles and Swift.

Rolling Stone reported that the Grammys will be a staged, audience-less show that will spotlight years of creative triumphs, social justice movements, as well as the impact of COVID-19 on the arts. The ceremony is expected to last 3 hours and will take place in an unknown Los Angeles building instead of his usual home at Staples Center. Featured artists will perform their sets on four stages, according to Rolling Stone, and one will be for presenters only.

Which represent?

The Recording Academy has announced that it will honor independent venues financially affected by the pandemic by recruiting employees from the New Yorks Apollo Theater, Nashvilles Station Inn as well as Los Angeles’ Troubadour and Hotel Cafe to present various categories throughout. through the night.

Who hosts?

Trevor Noah, nominated last year for Best Comedy Album, will host. The Daily Show host joked in the November announcement that as a Grammy nominee I’m the best person to stand up to all the amazing performers who don’t win the night because I too know the pain. not to win. the reward! (This is a metaphorical shoulder, I’m not trying to grab Corona).

In a recent interview with Billboard, the comedian said he was drawn to the multi-story setup, comparing it to the vibe of a music festival but designed for an audience at home.

Why is this happening now?

Originally scheduled for Jan. 31, the Grammys were postponed to March after thoughtful conversations with health experts, our host and performers scheduled to appear, according to a January statement from Acting Recording Academy Chief Harvey Mason Jr., by CBS Jack Sussman and executive producer Ben Winston. The coronavirus had increased in Los Angeles at the time to the point that hospitals were diverting ambulances due to oxygen shortages.

How can I watch?

The 63rd Grammy Awards will air on CBS and air on CBS All Access at 8 p.m. Sunday.