Pleasanton actor stars in spooky TV classic | News

“Are you scared of the dark?” Nickelodeon kicked off its new season last month, and the first episode begins with Connor, played by Parker Queenan, looking terrified as he steals into the local magic store.

Queenan, 19, is from Pleasanton, where he fell in love with film and directing from a young age.

“I started playing when I was a kid,” Queenan said in a phone interview from her home in Los Angeles. “I went to this community theater summer camp.”

He continued to attend acting camps, eventually meeting the person who became his manager, he recalls. He started auditioning at long distance, but eventually realized that if he wanted to continue playing, he would have to move south.

His parents, Angi and Kevin Queenan, weren’t the stereotypical stage parents, Parker noted – they left it to him but were encouraging when he wanted to try.

“My aunt lived in St. Louis and she was like, ‘Let’s do it’, and moved to Los Angeles with me,” Queenan said.

He was 14 at the time and remembered it was a lot of fun for him and for his aunt too.

“It was a really different lifestyle for her and for me,” he said. “We started off by saying we would give it a year.”

Then he realized he needed to stay longer.

“For a few years I hadn’t seen the fruits of it, but I was making progress and my family in Pleasanton was very supportive and told me I had to keep going,” he said.

Now Queenan has had roles in “Punky Brewster,” “Party of Five” and “Andi Mack,” and he’s one of the central characters in the second season of “Are You Afraid of the Dark?” which is based on the cult 1990’s television classic of the same name.

The series is about a group of kids, led by Connor, who call themselves the Midnight Society and come together to share horror stories. Then the real world starts to look like one of their tales.

“Part of the reason this episode was so great is partly down to the chemistry of the cast … Each character has a distinct personality trait,” one review read online.

Queenan spent a few weeks in Pleasanton over Christmas after intense 14-hour days of filming in Vancouver.

“It was nice to come back to sleep for a few days,” Queenan said with a laugh.

He also loved seeing his brothers – Taylor, who lives in San Ramon, and Chandler, who goes to college in Boulder, Colorado – as well as friends.

“My oldest friends that I’ve had since I was 11, maybe even since I was 4 or 5,” Queenan said. “No matter how successful I get, I’m not really treated any differently.”

Queenan said filming was continuing despite the pandemic.

“In the film industry, they pivot really really well,” he said. “No matter how hard you put them through, they end up on their feet – like a cat.”

Filming in Vancouver was better for the budget and also safer, he said, although filming is also continuing in Hollywood.

“We are tested every day, we wear masks and shields and we quarantine wherever we shoot,” Queenan said. “It’s very, very safe.”

“It gives a lot of people work, not just people in front of the camera,” he added. “Especially in a place like Los Angeles, where the lifeblood is cinema and cinema, it makes the economy move a lot easier.”

Queenan has said he values ​​his time on sets and finds that his education in Pleasanton, attending Vintage Hills Elementary and High Schools, was invaluable even though he did some independent education once he moved to Los Angeles.

“A lot of people didn’t have the social skills that I learned from those public school years,” he said. “It has helped me in my career. A lot of young people learn to be professionals and diplomats but maybe don’t know how to behave with their peers.”

It’s important to talk about his young teammates, he noted, as he might meet them shortly before filming begins.

“Then over the next three months we start to get closer. But at first there is a certain unknown,” he explained.

Queenan is attending college and doing independent film studies with a view to a future career in writing and directing in addition to theater. But he continues to return to Pleasanton to relax and unwind with his family and old friends.

“It’s like a perfect getaway,” he said. “I love LA and traveling but it’s good to have roots back home where on the weekends I can go back for a few days and be able to say hello to everyone and see those old cornerstones. .