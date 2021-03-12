Entertainment
Are the portraits of Hollywood QAnon funny but also dangerous?
From Saturday Night Live to HBO to South Park, major entertainment players are starting to portray QAnon. But the experts are cautious. As the absurdity of conspiracy theory becomes the butt of jokes, does it ignore the group’s roots in anti-Semitic and racist ideology?
QAnon says there is an underground circle of very bad people who come together to undermine Trump, steal elections and eat kids. I hear that and I’m like whoa, where “said Kate McKinnon on a recent episode of Saturday Night Live.
“On the one hand, the scene very deliberately tries to make it laughable, ridiculous and not very serious in a way that helps us recognize that it won’t be a congruent theory that there are a lot of weaknesses in the theory,” said Outi Hakola, Researcher in North American culture at the University of Helsinki.
“This version of demonization, literally using a witch, in SNL to sort of represent her, was what kept people from looking at other things,” said Jack bratich, Associate Professor of Journalism and Media Studies at Rutgers University, and author of Conspiracy Panics: Political Rationality and Popular Culture.
“There is a risk there of at least giving the impression that they are not as dangerous as they actually are,” said Kurt braddock, Assistant Professor of Public Communication at the American University.
These widely viewed representations also run the risk of galvanizing followers of QAnon. In response to the Witch SNL skit, an apparent QAnon believer noted that it is almost as if QAnon is right … and that is why the media and now SNL are trying to poke fun at the millions of those who made the talk. research.
“At Papa Johns, we know you want real ingredients, no additives, no preservatives and no basement child sex trafficking. Stop by with your Q-Pon today.”
In a major QAnon online forum, members praised the skit, with one commentator saying: I think they’re trying to laugh at us because what we think is “so weird”, but it doesn’t. will only cause more people to watch this. I love seeing this stuff go mainstream!
“I just wanted to believe in something that would take me out of the house!”
Comedy Central’s “South Park” has a history of grossly insulting terrorist organizations like Al Qaeda and religions like Scientology. And on March 10, he unveiled his first version of QAnon.
“A lot of people are trying to figure out: What’s the joke here? How do we make it fun? When it seems like a lot of people, let’s face it, were beating police officers to death, wearing ‘Q’ paraphernalia trying to enter the Capitol and enter the Capitol “, said Brian Cogan, author of “Deconstructing South Park: Critical Examinations of Animated Transgression”.
The episode poked fun at QAnon’s supporters, but many major QAnon influencers saw the episode as conveying their message. One of Telegram’s 52,000 subscribers said: “The more the media talks about Q, the bigger Overton’s window gets. Yet others saw this as a minimization of QAnon. One Telegram user said: “He just tore up Q subscribers and promoted the vaccine. Not exactly a red pill.
“I hope the episode is so devastating at this, that they’re just going to at least some are going to say ‘Oh, my God. Why am I doing this?’” Cogan said.
