Lou Ottens, father of countless mixtapes, died at 94





In these digital times, it can be difficult to appreciate how drastically Lou Ottens changed the audio world when, in 1963, he and his team at Philips, the Dutch electronics company, introduced the cassette. As the story goes, Lou was at home one evening trying to listen to a reel-to-reel recording when the loose tape began to pull away from his reel, Zack Taylor, who directed the 2017 film. Cassette: A documentary mixtape, said by e-mail. Mr. Ottens was then in charge of product development at the Philips factory in Hasselt, Belgium. The next morning, Mr Taylor continued, a frustrated Lou Ottens gathered the engineers and designers of Philips’ audio division together and insisted that they create something foolproof: the tape had to be locked up and the player had to be. fit in his jacket pocket.

Cassette was a way to play music in a portable way, which was not easy to do with vinyl, and to record it in a convenient way as well. Artists began to use cassettes to record fleeting ideas. Bootleggers used them to record live concerts for the underground market. Young lovers used them to exchange mixtapes of songs that expressed their feelings. Soon record companies began releasing entire albums on cassettes, and car manufacturers were installing cassette players on dashboards. Another portable technology, the larger 8-track cartridge, was introduced during the same period, but smaller, recordable cassettes quickly didom these devices and entered the vinyl market as well.

It was a big surprise to the market, Mr Ottens told Time magazine in 2013, on the 50th anniversary of the wallet-sized breakthrough. It was so small compared to reel-to-reel recorders that it was a sensation then.

Mr Ottens died in Duizel, the Netherlands on Saturday, said Tommie Dijstelbloem, a spokesperson for Philips. He was 94 years old. In the 1970s, after spearheading cassette development, he helped develop the compact disc, a product that Philips and Sony jointly unveiled in 1982. The new format quickly put the cassette aside. The best thing about the history of the compact cassette, the Nederlands Dagblad newspaper wrote in 2011, is that its inventor also caused its downfall. Not enough. Cassettes remain popular with some aficionados, in a retro way. Mr. Ottens, however, was not one of them. Now his nostalgia, more or less, he says in the documentary. People prefer poorer sound quality out of nostalgia.

Lodewijk Frederik Ottens was born in Bellingwolde, The Netherlands on June 21, 1926. He graduated from present-day Delft University of Technology with a degree in mechanical engineering and started working at Philips in 1952.

He became responsible for product development in Hasselt in 1957 and began overseeing the development of a portable reel-to-reel machine in 1960. Olga Coolen, Director of the Philips museum in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, said that when he came up with the idea for a tape, he carried a block of wood in his coat pocket that was the size and shape of what he envisioned. Her prototype wood block was lost when Lou used it to prop up his jack while changing a flat tire, she said via email. However, we still have the very first cassette tape recorder he developed, a testament to his foresight and innovation. The company unveiled the cassette in 1963 at a product show in Berlin. The old adage that imitation was the sincerest form of flattery was quickly proven. Our tape was widely seen and photographed by the Japanese, Mr Ottens told an interviewer in 2013. A few years later, the first Japanese knockoffs came, with different tape format, different dimensions, playing times. different. Not shocking, but too many have hit the market. Then it becomes a big mess.

Philips made its license available for free, largely at Mr. Ottenss’ request, and its tape version quickly became the norm. This is the reason it didn’t become obsolete too soon, Mr Ottens said in the film, and it took 50 years to die. Philips claims 100 billion cassettes have been sold worldwide. After the tape, Mr. Ottens worked on an unsuccessful videodisc project before moving on to CD. And before this innovation was released, he had focused on Video 2000, a system intended to compete with VHS; neither has it gained momentum. He retired from Philips in 1986. Information on his survivors was not immediately available. The creators of Cassette: A Documentary Mixtape took a fictionalized take on tape and its importance to the countless people who have used it in so many ways, but Mr. Taylor said Mr. Ottens had a much more utilitarian view. Lou was never comfortable taking credit for the tape or the untold impact it had on music history, Mr. Taylor said. What I saw as a deeply personal medium, Lou saw it as a pragmatic response to the cumbersome nature of reel-to-reel. In the film, Mr. Ottens and three of the men who worked under him on the tape project remember. Mr. Ottens still seems surprised by the impact of the little gadget. We expected it to be a success, he said, but not a revolution.

