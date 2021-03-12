Stephanie Dillon channels her creativity to make a difference – The Minnesota Daily





Minneapolis-based artist Stephanie Dillon found her purpose after being diagnosed with breast cancer and now leads a life of creating art that speaks to controversial topics important to her.

From appearances in major publications like Vogue, Wired, GQ, The World of Interiors and Chelsea Life to her recent appointment as a member of the Rolling Stone Culture Council, Stephanie Dillons’ story is colorful. Dillons’ journey has led her to become a mixed media artist, philanthropist and advocate for change, operating from her gallery studio in St. Louis Park. Dillon is dedicated to creating art on canvas and clothing that already exists. His mantra: Old is beautiful; what exists is enough, and art is everywhere. What separates Dillon from other artists is her story, said Summer Kath, a colleague and friend. Dillon’s story embraces his past with addiction and sobriety today. In December 2016, an unexpected diagnosis presented itself: breast cancer. Dillon said it wasn’t until she was diagnosed with breast cancer that she asked herself the daunting question: what do I want to leave behind? I think I was forced to find a space where I could leave something behind that was also cultivating my own creativity in the process and also emotionally. Navigating the feelings I was having was a bit like finding my magic, Dillon said. Finding her magic was a journey that brought important values ​​to Dillon. In Dillons art she endeavors to reflect on beliefs such as caring for the greater good of others and the environment in general. In accordance with this mission, everything she creates has been pre-loved. Dillons artistic endeavors range from mixed media canvas art to clothing. She creates reimagined clothing collections for her clothing company, Citizen-T. Each piece, selected from landfills and thrift stores, is redesigned as a canvas for her art, and she donates a portion of all proceeds to charity. Citizen-T is dedicated to reinventing the idea of ​​the new is better. Who wants the same t-shirt as 800 million people? So, I just thought, there must be a market for what they call slow fashion, just the idea that you can take an old t-shirt from the landfill and save it. And then I thought, well I’m an artist, so why not put some art in it? Dillon said. Morgan Kelly, a student at the University of Minnesota and intern for Dillon, praised his artistic philosophy. She is committed to changing the world for the better, be it environmental, social or political. She is driven by progress and compassion, Kelly said. Dillon believes that everyone has the power to be an agent of change. There are a lot of things you can do to immediately change the amount of water and carbon you save just by saving an item of clothing. Can you imagine, if all the students of the 50,000 students [each] saved a t-shirt, what would you do for the environment? Dillon said, referring to students at the University of Minnesota. Besides highlighting what needs to be done, the most important thing to do is to implement the change, Dillon added.

