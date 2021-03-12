The actor loses the role of Ghum nei after joining the BJP; decision divides industry | Calcutta News





Kolkata: The decision to remove theater artist Koushik Kar from his performance in Saurav Palodhis adaptation of Utpal Dutts Ghum Nei after the actor joined the BJP has left the cultural world divided. While many supported the move, some said the move was a sign of intolerance.

According to Palodhi, Kars’ current political affiliation is reason enough to abandon him. In 2019, Kar was invited by the Palodhis group, Ichheymoto, to play a character in Ghum Nei. By adapting Dutts’ game, Koushik and I created his character and named him Akhlaq. The name referred to the Dadri case of 2015 where a mob attacked Md Akhlaq’s house, killing him because he was suspected of eating beef. Allowing someone to play Akhlaq after joining the BJP will attack the soul of the play, Palodhi said. He has no qualms if he is labeled intolerant because of his position.

Kar, however, refuses to take credit for writing the character of Akhlaq. Saurav hides his madness by making such statements. A few leftists are trying to control the theater. They have no basic connection. Letting me down or preventing me from putting on a play only exposes the insecurity of elites who don’t even understand the essence of communism, Kar said. He added that the whole episode exposes the myopia of theater professionals and left-wing fascism.

While director-actor Debesh Chattopadhyay lent his support to Palodhi on Facebook, director Kamaleswar Mukherjee refused, insisting that his cast never depends on the political color of individuals. Supporting Palodhi, actor Riddhi Sen described it as an individual choice.

Kanchana Moitra, actor turned leader of BJP, said: It’s pure intolerance. Such actions cannot be defended in a democratic country, she said. Actor Rudranil Ghosh also condemned this saying which only exposes the hypocrisy and fascism of the left-wing theater workers. Frustration robbed them of their sleep. So it’s ghum nei for them, he said.

Recently there was talk of someone in Nandikar joining the BJP. At first, Rudraprasad Sengupta was taken aback. He later said that our members may have political differences but that shouldn’t interfere with our art, actor Sohini Sengupta said, adding that Nandikar will never let a person down because of their political beliefs.

