Oliver Stone recalls the inspiration of “Doors”: “Strong Peyote”

The campy and erotic 1991 biopic rock starred Val Kilmer as Doors frontman Jim Morrison.



Oliver Stone, 74, sits for an interview with Zoom in his home office in Los Angeles. He has just finished reading an email offering him to make a film on Led Zeppelin. I don’t know much about them, frankly, “Stone admits.” They were never really my group. The Doors were his group. On March 1, 1991, the universe had its first look atThe doors Stone’s beautifully irrational biopic about the late ’60s rock group led by Jim Morrison (played by then 31-year-old Val Kilmer in the middle of a Method acting show). The result is an R-rated feast that acts as an extravagant rejection of Puritanism and “Just Say No.” It’s campy, erotic, deeply disturbing, and burning like a pagan bonfire.

On the occasion of his 30th birthday, Stone spoke with Hollywood journalist on the legacy of his film, psychedelics, Bohemian Rhapsodyand Val Kilmer’s masterclass as Hollywood’s first and only Jim Morrison.

The cinematography of this film produces an amazing eye candy.

We used a lot of filters. We had to go back in time. We had everyone dressed in period clothes which was very expensive. We were also taking risks that we normally wouldn’t. We grew in our daring. We wanted to challenge all ideas. We had no rules, no limits, no laws.

At least for my generation, the film has come to symbolize a darkly funny and dizzying parody of the rocking rooster.

It was never my intention. I’m a little square, maybe, to your liking, but I loved Morrison. I thought he was a great force to get to the other side. He was saying things that needed to be said. It has been said by others: Jefferson Airplane, The Beatles, etc. But he was the only one to enter eroticism as much as he did. Of course, he was talking about Indians, shamanism, but at the time, we were coming out of the 1950s. It was a very different time. He was released. He was sexy as a man. He felt comfortable with himself. And he went on like he was a free man. I adored a free man. I’m actually one of the people who really likes his lyrics. Some people laugh at them.

The doorssounds like a rebuke from the Bush era and “Just Say No.” Was Morrison acting as your spokesperson when he yelled at us that we were all “a bunch of slaves”?

Yes. The things I say sometimes don’t go so well. But I don’t agree with so much that is going on. I still don’t. I did not change. If anything, I’m worse. Perhaps his timing was badly chosen when he said: You are all a group of slaves. He was a philosopher.

Critics have focused on the lack of historical realism of this film. But it’s a fantasy. Morrison himself was sort of a myth maker. What do you think is rooted in the obsession with realism in a film about Jim Morrison?

By that time, I had taken so much flak. I don’t wanna feel sorry for myself, but my God I just didBorn July 4,Talk RadioandWall Street.I was exhausted trying to be realistic. It was freedom. It was like ripping his clothes off and breathing. It was about going out and having fun making a movie. AfterJFKandParadise earth, I didBorn killers. Again, I wanted to be free. I go down on these films.

I first discovered this film when I was a teenager. He kind of captured rock ‘n’ roll in its purest form.

Thank you. I didn’t really have that connection with the music other people had. Many filmmakers study music. I did not do it. I just followed a god I loved. You see, I heard it in Vietnam for the first time. I was doing LSD on R&R [rest and recuperation] not in the field but we were new to LSD and we realized that we really had to pay attention to it. Morrison had done enough LSD to really understand it. It is a powerful journey of consciousness. I never stopped. I continued in this direction with all kinds of drugs.

Did you experiment with psychedelics while making this movie?

I was high, in a way, by osmosis, but I had the attitude of just freeing your ass and your mind will follow. I think people would say I was pretty wild as a director. But I didn’t get high on the set. Yeah, the occasional weed here and there, but I wouldn’t do anything on set. Off the set, I had fun. I had a friend, Richard [Rutowski], who played death in the film. I wanted to go back to South Dakota, with the Sioux, and do this peyote ceremony with a very powerful shaman. And we did. We got to this place on reservation and got fucking high beyond belief. It was a great trip. Many Indians were involved. Strong peyote. And then we flew back. I was dead Monday morning when we shot the peyote scene. I had no energy as a director.

What were some of the political challenges involved in making this film?

I guess I didn’t know the barriers at the time. Paul Rothchild [the bands producer] was a key figure. He was with us all the time. I never had that from the comrades of the group. They didn’t seem to know him that well. Certainly Ray Manzarek thought he knew him. Ray didn’t cooperate in any way. In fact, it was a very unpleasant relationship for me. And of course when the movie came out, boy, he was demolishing it from the start.

I foundRay manzarekaccuse you of murdering the character of Jim Morrison to be remarkable enough. Honestly, I don’t think anyone knows the real Jim Morrison (not even Manzarek).

Jerry Hopkins, who wrote the book [No One Here Gets Out Alive, 1980] Left me 120 documents of interviews he did with people who knew Morrison early on, from elementary school until the very end. And if you read these 120 versions of his life, it’s likeCitizen Kane. That’s what it was for that person or that person. In the interviews there were several women, my God, sexually he was everywhere. He wasn’t necessarily helpless. Maybe it happened later, when there were some issues bothering him. But you saw in the loft scene with Kathleen Quinlan, when he has an orgasm. And it’s the truth, he had orgasms with an intensity that came from intense situations. It was the only way for him to swing from a window that maybe would have worked for him.

Morrison appears to be the original rocking rooster. I think he understood that he was a sex symbol.

Well, they made it into a sex symbol. Part of the reason he started drinking was probably to run away from it. He was not comfortable with publicity. I think he was inherently shy. The girls would come to him, and according to Paul [Rothchild], he ended up talking to them all night. He loved women. He spoke to them to death. But it wasn’t a question of sex. It was something in his mind that he needed to resolve. He was running towards death.

He was a sex symbol that would have been powerless. He seemed to be struggling with some kind of impostor syndrome. Was he crucifying himself?

I think there was a lot of self-hatred. He is a deep man. If you really want to know him, check out the lyrics. There is a lot of depth there that people often miss.

JFK(1991) offers a panorama of the possibilities concerning the assassination of JFK. With this film you end with Morrison in a tub under a sort of amber glow. We don’t know what happened to him. He’s just handsome and dead. Did you try to leave the cause of his death open for interpretation?

It made no difference to me whether he was on heroin or not. In the movie, you have to assume he was. But he’s been half in love with death his whole life. An american prayer is filled with images of death. I don’t think Morrison made the normal difference between life and death. It was a border that he crossed several times. He was ready for death. I found the scene quiet. Like the ancient Romans cutting their wrists, I didn’t see the fear of death in him. As a shaman, he saw it as a transition to continue life in another form. I would have loved to see him survive in Paris. I think he died by accident. I think it was an overdose of something. I have the impression that he was doing it to accompany someone who was close to his heart. I think his plan was to come back and become a writer. I think he would have been a really interesting writer and philosopher for American society in the ’80s,’ 90s and even today. He got robbed early.

Looking at his phenomenal performance, do you think Val Kilmer was snubbed for an Oscar nomination that year?

I feel he has been despised. It was a unique performance. I certainly know the pain and the sweat it puts into it. But I somehow knewThe doorswas doomed because of the hijinks Morrison was going through. In other words, it was a kind of film that crossed the line. It has become more acceptable now. But this is 1991. You have to look back. Granted, Val deserved it, but so did the sound: there were so many sonic breakthroughs and editing breakthroughs in this movie. We were using new methods. The sound work of Paul Rothchild and this band was incredible. The fact that Val sang about 70% of his songs was quite significant.

I feel like a lot of rock biopics today, likeBohemian Rhapsody, are fairly sterile. They feel more like marketing films.

I don’t mean to be negative about this. I wish we had made some moneyBohemian Rhapsodydid. Look, every movie has to be marketable.The doorswas not. We just made an outlaw movie because [producer] Mario Kassar had lost his mind. He was ready to play. He didn’t give a shit about any of that. He was a pirate. He made films against the grain.

In the last shot at the PreLachaise cemetery, we zoom in on a bust of Jim Morrison resting on his gravestone. It’s a nice marked documentary style shot for A Feast of Friends. It really brings us to the end. Wasn’t the bust stolen in 1988?

It was. The bust was our creation. He was based on Kilmer, not Jim. But what the press never seems to understand when they describe it as a rise and fall is that it didn’t fall. He was evolving in his life as an explorer. Some of his best work is in [1978’s posthumously released L.P.] An american prayer and [1971’s]Wife. I haven’t seen the decline. Guess what I’m saying is you won’t die when you’re Jim Morrison, you just move on.