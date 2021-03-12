Entertainment
Popular exhibition “ Immersive Van Gogh ” opens in San Francisco
The scenario in the arts world over the past 12 months has been dominated by closures, cancellations, postponements, and the switch to online content, as safety precautions regarding the transmission of COVID-19 made it necessary to closing most places in person for long periods of time.
Now, however, it’s time to flip the script and talk about something exciting and new to opening – “Immersive Van Gogh,” a multimedia exhibit that uses art, light, music, movement and, can -be more importantly, the imagination to illuminate the life and art of the great painter Vincent van Gogh.
The highly anticipated ‘Immersive Van Gogh’, which some consider to be the first major art event touring the Bay Area since the start of the pandemic, will premiere on the west coast at San Franciscos SVN West, located at the intersection of South Van Ness and Market Street. It opens on March 18 and ends on September 6. Timed entry tickets start at $ 39.99 ($ 24.99 for children 16 and under), www.vangoghsf.com.
“We’re really excited to be able to bring one of the first things to do, safely, during COVID,” said Corey Ross, co-producer of “Immersive Van Gogh”. “We’ve been working on it now since July, when we opened in Toronto. The only public reaction to being able to get out of the house and do something, the way we do with social distancing and masks and in a way that makes people feel safe, has really been very gratifying. for the audience and being a producer and seeing how the audience receives something like that.
The word “immersive” in the title emphasizes the fact that this is not a regular exhibit, but rather a multi-sensory avenue to “penetrate” iconic van Gogh paintings like Potato Eaters (The Potato Eaters, 1885), Nuit toile (Starry Night, 1889), The Sunflowers (Tournesols, 1888) and The Bedroom (The Bedroom, 1889). Large-scale screenings of the artist’s more than 2,000 works will be shown throughout the historic venue, which hosted legendary concert promoter Bill Graham’s Fillmore West from 1968 to 1971. In total, the exhibit uses more than one half a million cubes. -foot projections.
The traveling exhibition – which is linked to a first and very famous van Gogh show in Paris – opened in Toronto over the summer. It hit Chicago earlier this year, with plans to open in Los Angeles in May and New York in June. And it was a big success, despite concerns about the pandemic, as producers found ways to make it a social distancing-friendly experience and incorporate other safety procedures.
“We were very early in figuring out exactly how to host an event during COVID and do it safely,” says Ross. “We take the temperatures. Everyone wears masks. We have created circles of social distancing that are projected directly into art. As part of the projection on the ground, there are the circles that help guide people and keep them away from each other.
“What happens is you walk into the exhibit and find your first circle. Then as the circle next to you empties as people move, you have the experience of moving through space and everyone is safely removed.
The exhibit also uses contactless ticketing, timed entry, and strict capacity limits that comply with San Franciscos City and County guidelines. There are also hand sanitizing stations, although some people don’t even end up using them.
“You can visit our exhibit and you don’t have to touch anything,” says Ross. “You don’t have to wear virtual reality glasses, touch buttons or anything. You can watch our show with your hands in your pockets and socially distant from everyone around you.
The exhibition was designed by the multi-talented artist Massimiliano Siccardi, who has worked in the visual arts for a long time.
“He’s been creating massive installations in Europe for 30 years,” says Ross. “He truly is the Steven Spielberg of art installations in Europe.
Siccardi also co-created the previous van Gogh exhibition in Paris, which Ross calls “a huge success”.
“When we met (Siccardi) and told him that we would like to become his producers, we asked, ‘What would you like to do? Ross said. “And he said he would like to take another vision of van Gogh – quite different from what was in Paris. A little darker, a little more nervous and a little more emotional than what we saw in Paris.
It turned out to be an inspired idea, an idea that really caught on with people in the midst of this coronavirus crisis.
“I think van Gogh – during this time of the pandemic – ends up being a really amazing choice,” Ross says. “Because van Gogh has had this very difficult life. He was isolated. He was depressed. He wasn’t doing what he wanted to do. And, ultimately, he was suicidal. A lot of those emotions – a lot of that frustration, depression and isolation – are things that anyone can relate to as they go through the epidemic like we did.
“But van Gogh’s art ultimately transcends the terrible times he experienced in his life. This transcendence of art – and the fact that we look at it 130 years after van Gogh’s death and that it still moves us and is still relevant today – is cathartic at this time. So with people coming out of isolation – and that’s one of the first things they do to come out of that – really, there couldn’t be a more perfect artist that we’ve chosen.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]