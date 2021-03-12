Popular exhibition “ Immersive Van Gogh ” opens in San Francisco

The scenario in the arts world over the past 12 months has been dominated by closures, cancellations, postponements, and the switch to online content, as safety precautions regarding the transmission of COVID-19 made it necessary to closing most places in person for long periods of time.

Now, however, it’s time to flip the script and talk about something exciting and new to opening – “Immersive Van Gogh,” a multimedia exhibit that uses art, light, music, movement and, can -be more importantly, the imagination to illuminate the life and art of the great painter Vincent van Gogh.

The highly anticipated ‘Immersive Van Gogh’, which some consider to be the first major art event touring the Bay Area since the start of the pandemic, will premiere on the west coast at San Franciscos SVN West, located at the intersection of South Van Ness and Market Street. It opens on March 18 and ends on September 6. Timed entry tickets start at $ 39.99 ($ ​​24.99 for children 16 and under), www.vangoghsf.com.

“We’re really excited to be able to bring one of the first things to do, safely, during COVID,” said Corey Ross, co-producer of “Immersive Van Gogh”. “We’ve been working on it now since July, when we opened in Toronto. The only public reaction to being able to get out of the house and do something, the way we do with social distancing and masks and in a way that makes people feel safe, has really been very gratifying. for the audience and being a producer and seeing how the audience receives something like that.

The word “immersive” in the title emphasizes the fact that this is not a regular exhibit, but rather a multi-sensory avenue to “penetrate” iconic van Gogh paintings like Potato Eaters (The Potato Eaters, 1885), Nuit toile (Starry Night, 1889), The Sunflowers (Tournesols, 1888) and The Bedroom (The Bedroom, 1889). Large-scale screenings of the artist’s more than 2,000 works will be shown throughout the historic venue, which hosted legendary concert promoter Bill Graham’s Fillmore West from 1968 to 1971. In total, the exhibit uses more than one half a million cubes. -foot projections.

The traveling exhibition – which is linked to a first and very famous van Gogh show in Paris – opened in Toronto over the summer. It hit Chicago earlier this year, with plans to open in Los Angeles in May and New York in June. And it was a big success, despite concerns about the pandemic, as producers found ways to make it a social distancing-friendly experience and incorporate other safety procedures.

“We were very early in figuring out exactly how to host an event during COVID and do it safely,” says Ross. “We take the temperatures. Everyone wears masks. We have created circles of social distancing that are projected directly into art. As part of the projection on the ground, there are the circles that help guide people and keep them away from each other.

“What happens is you walk into the exhibit and find your first circle. Then as the circle next to you empties as people move, you have the experience of moving through space and everyone is safely removed.

The exhibit also uses contactless ticketing, timed entry, and strict capacity limits that comply with San Franciscos City and County guidelines. There are also hand sanitizing stations, although some people don’t even end up using them.

“You can visit our exhibit and you don’t have to touch anything,” says Ross. “You don’t have to wear virtual reality glasses, touch buttons or anything. You can watch our show with your hands in your pockets and socially distant from everyone around you.

The exhibition was designed by the multi-talented artist Massimiliano Siccardi, who has worked in the visual arts for a long time.

“He’s been creating massive installations in Europe for 30 years,” says Ross. “He truly is the Steven Spielberg of art installations in Europe.

Siccardi also co-created the previous van Gogh exhibition in Paris, which Ross calls “a huge success”.

“When we met (Siccardi) and told him that we would like to become his producers, we asked, ‘What would you like to do? Ross said. “And he said he would like to take another vision of van Gogh – quite different from what was in Paris. A little darker, a little more nervous and a little more emotional than what we saw in Paris.

It turned out to be an inspired idea, an idea that really caught on with people in the midst of this coronavirus crisis.

“I think van Gogh – during this time of the pandemic – ends up being a really amazing choice,” Ross says. “Because van Gogh has had this very difficult life. He was isolated. He was depressed. He wasn’t doing what he wanted to do. And, ultimately, he was suicidal. A lot of those emotions – a lot of that frustration, depression and isolation – are things that anyone can relate to as they go through the epidemic like we did.

“But van Gogh’s art ultimately transcends the terrible times he experienced in his life. This transcendence of art – and the fact that we look at it 130 years after van Gogh’s death and that it still moves us and is still relevant today – is cathartic at this time. So with people coming out of isolation – and that’s one of the first things they do to come out of that – really, there couldn’t be a more perfect artist that we’ve chosen.