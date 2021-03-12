Olympian Gus Kenworthy sells West Hollywood penthouse for $ 2.25 million

The Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy sells his medal-winning house. The chic Los Angeles penthouse is currently listed for $ 2.25 million with Justin alexanderandJeremy lingvallofCompass.
The freestyle skier also gets major style points off the slopes. Kenworthy, one of the first openly gay Olympic athletes, is living the good life in his fabulous remodeled West Hollywood pad, which was Featured in Architectural Digest last winter.
AD has called the home of the chic and playful athlete and actor.
Now that the project is over, the Olympian won’t be slaloming far from the Los Angeles area. According to Lingvall, he’s moving on to another project in SoCal.
The self-proclaimed dog dad shared his apartment and the spotlight with his adorable puppy, Birdie, who was rescued from a Korean dog meat farm during the 2018 Olympics, according to Birdie’s Instagram account.
The ironic messages include that of the master bedroom.
The skier, who is Anglo-American and raised in Telluride, Colo., Bought the place in 2018 for $ 1.6 million.
He then called on the designer Orlando soriato reshape the space.
The project landed on Soria’s HGTV show, Build Me Up. The highlight of the finished product is the breathtaking outdoor space, a 1,500 square foot ipe wood split level space that features custom railings, an outdoor kitchen with a sitting area, a dining area and enviable views of Los Angeles.
That’s, for me, the reason I love the apartment, Kenworthy said of the bridge, at the time of the reveal. Naturally, he posted a photo of himself on Instagram lounging on the remade deck.
The interior spaces are equally eye-catching. The chic, contemporary design includes three bedrooms and three bathrooms, covering 1,789 square feet of living space. The renovation, which took a year, resulted in an open plan living / dining room with a fireplace. A built-in window seat and bookcase were added during the renovation.
Other updates include hand-scraped Roman plaster walls, wainscoting, crown molding with matching plinths, and high ceilings, for a light and airy feel.
The master suite, in charcoal tones, includes a large butterfly marble, a two-hand shower and a double walk-in closet. A second bedroom, also with a walk-in closet, is located on the upper level. The home is also equipped with a bespoke wrap-around sofa, as well as custom lighting and chandeliers made by local designers.
In addition to his skiing skills, Kenworthy, 29, has a nascent Hollywood career. He landed the role of Chet Clancy on the FX show American Horror Story: 1984.
Winner of a silver medal at the 2014 Winter Olympics, he is now looking to the Beijing 2022 Games. In addition to his Olympic medal, he is a five-time X Games medalist.
He also has an eye for real estate. We can’t wait to see more of his house projects.