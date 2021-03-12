Olympian Gus Kenworthy sells West Hollywood penthouse for $ 2.25 million





The Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy sells his medal-winning house. The chic Los Angeles penthouse is currently listed for $ 2.25 million with Justin alexanderandJeremy lingvallofCompass. The freestyle skier also gets major style points off the slopes. Kenworthy, one of the first openly gay Olympic athletes, is living the good life in his fabulous remodeled West Hollywood pad, which was Featured in Architectural Digest last winter. AD has called the home of the chic and playful athlete and actor. Now that the project is over, the Olympian won’t be slaloming far from the Los Angeles area. According to Lingvall, he’s moving on to another project in SoCal. Gus Kenworthy’s living room in West Hollywood Zeke Ruelas Fireplace and natural light Zeke Ruelas The self-proclaimed dog dad shared his apartment and the spotlight with his adorable puppy, Birdie, who was rescued from a Korean dog meat farm during the 2018 Olympics, according to Birdie’s Instagram account. The ironic messages include that of the master bedroom. Master bedroom Zeke Ruelas Lower deck Zeke Ruelas Roof terrace with a view Zeke Ruelas The skier, who is Anglo-American and raised in Telluride, Colo., Bought the place in 2018 for $ 1.6 million. He then called on the designer Orlando soriato reshape the space. The project landed on Soria’s HGTV show, Build Me Up. The highlight of the finished product is the breathtaking outdoor space, a 1,500 square foot ipe wood split level space that features custom railings, an outdoor kitchen with a sitting area, a dining area and enviable views of Los Angeles. That’s, for me, the reason I love the apartment, Kenworthy said of the bridge, at the time of the reveal. Naturally, he posted a photo of himself on Instagram lounging on the remade deck. The interior spaces are equally eye-catching. The chic, contemporary design includes three bedrooms and three bathrooms, covering 1,789 square feet of living space. The renovation, which took a year, resulted in an open plan living / dining room with a fireplace. A built-in window seat and bookcase were added during the renovation. Other updates include hand-scraped Roman plaster walls, wainscoting, crown molding with matching plinths, and high ceilings, for a light and airy feel. The master suite, in charcoal tones, includes a large butterfly marble, a two-hand shower and a double walk-in closet. A second bedroom, also with a walk-in closet, is located on the upper level. The home is also equipped with a bespoke wrap-around sofa, as well as custom lighting and chandeliers made by local designers. In addition to his skiing skills, Kenworthy, 29, has a nascent Hollywood career. He landed the role of Chet Clancy on the FX show American Horror Story: 1984. Winner of a silver medal at the 2014 Winter Olympics, he is now looking to the Beijing 2022 Games. In addition to his Olympic medal, he is a five-time X Games medalist. He also has an eye for real estate. We can’t wait to see more of his house projects.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos