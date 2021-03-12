The lights dimmed on Broadway a year ago. What will it take to reopen?





March 12 will mark one year since Broadway closed its theaters due to the coronavirus pandemic, one of the longest shutdowns in Broadway history. Actress Ashley Loren is a cast member of Moulin Rouge: The Musical. Like many of those who work in Broadways 41 theaters, Loren anticipated a brief stop at first, only to quickly find herself sickened by the virus. It was shortly after closing that I fell ill, she says. Many of us have. It was in that first week or two. Staff and Broadway stars say the magic of theater is that on stage anything is possible. So it took that spirit for the shutter shows to hang on until they could reopen. The Great Pause, I call it. Everything is still in the theater, all the theaters. Everyone turned off the lights and locked the door, says Tony Award winner David Bryan. Bryan is best known as the keyboardist and founding member of Bon Jovi. He wrote the music and is the producer of Diana: The Musical. He only played nine previews before stopping. It now plans to open in fall 2021. You have to get the world back on its feet. Everyone has to be healthy and everyone has to be safe, and then you have to open New York, he says. Sixty-five percent of Broadway ticket buyers are from outside the tri-state area and 20% are from other countries. It will be difficult for Broadway to come back until the tourists do. But as theaters await approval to reopen and play through security protocols, capacity limits will be key to sustainability, according to Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League. Have not been configured for [social distancing]. There’s no way we can keep a show open for very long that has a 33% audience, she says. The League is the professional association of theater owners, producers and presenters. She announced theatrical closures until May 31. St. Martin says she thinks a gradual reopening from September seems more realistic. Loren says she imagines that day. That moment when we stop for the first time on stage, I don’t know how someone is really going to get away with it emotionally. And that first arc is going to be amazing, she says. Aggravating issues surrounding the reopening include security concerns in dressing areas, backstage costume changes and very tight seating areas.

