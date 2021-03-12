Roohi surprised the box office trade as the film grossed Rs. 2.15 crore more on Thursday, against the general norm of 1.25 to 1.50 crore on day one. The first day number may also touch the 2.50 crore mark, however, it all depends on how the mass belts behave. More than 50% of the collections come from national multiplex chains, while UP and Bihar were the best performing markets in mass belts.

Day 1 Ticket office estimate Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Raos Roohi collects approx. Rs. 2 crore plus the first day

Horror comedy as a genre has a loyal following in the mass belts, and that audience has also come on board. Roohi the first day, hungry for entertainment. The film starring Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma is the pandemic’s first major release and sent a wave of surprise to the industry, and the encouraging footsteps of day one should motivate many more to come out.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jio Studios, Roohi which has been released to nearly 2,500+ screens has received mixed reviews. While a consistent trend is not really expected from the film, the opening gave a statement that audiences are ready to come out for entertainment on the big screen. Day two collections will drop, as Thursday saw a surge due to the Mahashivratri holiday and it remains to be seen if Roohi picks up momentum again on Saturday and Sunday to post a double-digit weekend total.

