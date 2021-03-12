Stargate actor Cliff Simon has died aged 58 »GateWorld





Cliff Simon / Facebook Stargate SG-1 actor Cliff Simon has passed away, according to news posted by his wife on his Facebook page. The actor was killed Tuesday in a kitesurfing accident at Topanga Beach in Malibu, California. A native of South Africa, Simon played fan favorite Goa’uld System Lord Baal on Stargate SG-1. After his introduction in the fifth season episode “Summit” in 2002, he went on to appear in a total of 15 episodes of the series and to co-starred in the 2008 film. Stargate: Continuum. Simon was an outdoor enthusiast and athlete, and recently hosted the Into the unknown for Travel Channel. Simon’s TV credits also include NCIS, castle, Days of our lives, 24, and more. He was an actor and much more, his wife Colette wrote: “a true original, an adventurer, a sailor, a swimmer, a dancer, an actor, an author. There’s a gaping hole where he once stood on this earth. He was loved by too many to mention and had a great impact on so many lives. He was a wonderful and much loved brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend. “A small saving grace to this tragedy is that he was doing one of the things he loved the most and died on the beach near the water, which was his temple.” He was also a man who loved his fans and was actively engaged with them on social media and in regular appearances at conventions around the world. Born in Johannesburg, South Africa, Simon and his family immigrated to the UK at the age of 15. As a young man he trained in swimming with the goal of competing in the 1984 Olympics – but chose to leave his swimming career behind and return to South Africa. There he joined the Air Force, and then began a career as a performer when he joined a resort stage show. He studied acting and started modeling, and soon he and his wife moved to the United States to pursue his acting career. Simon’s long career has spanned stage and television, film, non-fiction writing, and self-help audio output. Her family requested privacy during this time of mourning. GateWorld has had the pleasure of interviewing Cliff Simon about his work six times over the years, including this in-person conversation at a Chicago convention in 2006. Cliff Simon was scheduled to appear with host David Read More “Dial the door”, GateWorld’s live interview show this weekend, March 14. Rather, we’re hoping fans will join us on Sunday for a special conversation remembering his work on Stargate and celebrating his life.







