Judy Haas is a rockstar | Culture & Leisure

Upon entering local artist Judy Haass’ new gallery on 230 South Fir St., one is greeted by the friendly faces of Jerry Garcia, Tom Petty and Bob Dylan, who are neighbors along one of the walls of the ‘space. Nearby, John, Paul, George, and Ringo look comfortable in their own corner, while fellow rockstars Jimi Hendrix and Ben Harper take a spot not far from Pearl Jam and Widespread Panic. The gallery, which is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, is a music legends whos who, as Haas has recently focused its artistic energies on embellishing concert posters with Swarovski crystals and diamond dust. .

Opening this week, after she and her daughter Roxy remodeled the area over the past month, Haas is thrilled and proud to have her first gallery in Telluride to make a dream of a lifetime come true.

I have exhibited in many galleries, but never had my own gallery, so this is the first adventure of owning my own gallery, said Haas, who has been a professional artist since 1985. I think every artist wants her own gallery, but it takes a lot of work to have your own gallery. I’ve been doing this particular job of embellishing these posters with crystals since 2016, so I collected a lot of work.

Born and raised in Aspen, Haas gained notoriety for her trout pastels, which were featured as part of the Art in Ambassies program in the 1990s.

I have shown my work in embassies around the world. It was my first recognition of my work. They are everywhere, she said, adding that the trout pieces were also a hit in the fly fishing world, as she showed them in the mountain towns of the West.

Moving to Telluride in 2008, she kept a small studio on Oak Street for a while and got involved in the local art scene. Many may be familiar with his work from the Ah Haa School of the Arts over the years, including his fractal pieces. The self-taught artist also has experience in photography, ceramics and mixed media. Her work has been shown at the New Yorks Alexander Gallery, the Beadleston Gallery in New York and London, the Houstons Meredith Long Gallery in Houston, and the American Museum of Flyfishing in New Hampshire.

But it was a friend who approached her in 2016 with an original 1987 Grateful Dead Telluride poster that put her on her current path of collecting and beautifying group bills.

I did that and it was so cool I thought, I’m gonna do some more rock n roll posters. I started doing a whole bunch of rock n roll posters and had my first show at The Butcher & The Baker and then kind of branched out into vintage French posters, movie posters and the other types of poster collections I have in here.

The gallery is home to around 250 posters, a number that continues to grow, Haas joked, finding the posters through online auctions and outlets. Swarovski crystals, named after the family business founded in 1895 by Daniel Swarovski, are imported from Austria, the original home of the company. It’s like anything you would collect, she says, it starts out as a passing interest and then turns into an almost obsessive habit, but creating each piece is more therapeutic than anything else.

That takes time. I have to stick each crystal on the poster. I have listened to probably hundreds of books over the past four years. Audible loves me because I listen to books all day and stick all those crystals on these posters, she says. I usually work on it every day, and with COVID, I was working on it every day. Before I had this gallery, I was working on it and storing it, working on it and putting it away, thinking that someday there will be an opportunity to show this work. It’s a meditation for me. I love working on it. It is very calming; It’s my job.

Embellished posters, which sparkle and come to life under gallery lighting, start at $ 500 and go up from there. Haas also takes commissions, including album covers, but doesn’t ask her if she has a favorite track.

No I do not know. My favorite piece is usually the one I’m working on at the time because it changes. I’m gonna make one and go, Oh, it’s my favorite, then I’m gonna take another one and say, No, no. This is my favorite, she laughs, even though she has a fondness for old stone lithographic film posters, they are so wonderful.

At some point before the interview is over, Haas goes to the back and pulls out a large cardboard folder filled with undecorated posters. She puts it on the floor, leans over and begins to leaf through them. She takes a Pixies poster and emphasizes the quality of the paper.

It’s more expensive, she said. You can just tell.

Then she finds a smaller one.

This one was made for mass production, she explained.

On a nearby table, dozens of intact movie posters rolled up in the corners are stacked waiting to be removed from the stack and processed. All in good time. With a one-year lease, Haas will continue to conceive, design and share its creations with the world.

Posters are like my canvas, and then I add all kinds of things to the posters, she says. People have an emotional attachment to certain musicians and to certain places where they have seen these musicians.