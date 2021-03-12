Will Hollywood settings return to normal after all COVID precautions?





How COVID Changed Hollywood’s Special Report: “I guess we’ll see masks and other protocols in place until there is real herd immunity,” says Janet Carol Norton of ICM.

Face masks and COVID testing have become as common as call times and going out on Hollywood sets over the year since the pandemic disrupted film and television production. But as more people get vaccinated, the question remains when, or even if, those same kits will return in the pre-pandemic days. “We are a year away from the pandemic and the industry has figured it out. I guess we’ll see masks and other protocols in place until there is real herd immunity, ”Janet Carol Norton, ICM agent, partner and head of the production department, told TheWrap. “The masks work, and although it’s difficult, our business is back to work in a meaningful way.”

In the past 12 months since the onset of the pandemic, Hollywood has embarked on an almost complete overhaul of the way it makes the TV shows and movies that are the lifeblood of the industry. Gone are the massive crafting table and team lunches, in favor of new strict testing protocols, masks, and color-coded or lettered areas. The sets are now more like a scientific laboratory. Read also: Disneyland set to reopen by end of April, says Bob Chapek The new strict protocols, the result of a six-month collaboration between the various unions and studios, added millions to the price of the studio, as well as a new position on the call sheet: the COVID compliance officer. Productions needed to be more agile than ever before, with many having to start and stop whenever a crew member tested positive. Some shows, like “Mythic Quest” from Apple TV +, even dealt with epidemics in their own right. Even Batman himself couldn’t avoid COVID, after Robert Pattinson tested positive in the fall while in production in the UK for ‘The Batman’. “I hope we don’t have to wear masks and shields on the set anymore. I think we’ll be scared, but I hope we can get closer again without worrying about our health, ”Suzan-Lori Parks, showrunner on Nat Geo’s“ Genius: Aretha ”limited series and screenwriter for“ United States ”. United Against Billie Holiday, ”said TheWrap. “Things like being aware of safety precautions are always good and it cuts down on colds and that sort of thing. It’s hard to say at this point what it’s going to look like, but I can’t wait to see the next gig and find out. Read also: Los Angeles film licenses increased 43% in February, according to FilmLA report Changed TV programs Production challenges have altered television schedules. The fall TV season started later, and more quirky than usual. The CW has postponed its season until January. In one particularly notable example, it affected Disney + ‘s rollout of its highly anticipated Marvel series: “WandaVision,” which just wrapped up its nine-episode series, was moved ahead of “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier,” which will debut. next Friday. In large part, that was because “WandaVision” was the one Marvel could complete earlier, given that “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” featured a much more globe-trotting shoot. “I’m not a public health official, I don’t know what the future holds. I don’t know even public health officials are doing it right now, ”said“ WandaVision ”director Matt Shakman. “I hope we can start making films again like we did before. It was hard working with actors when you wore a mask. You lose a lot of that non-verbal communication that you normally have between actors and directors. Read also: Senate approves $ 1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill Parks recalled that they had to shut down “for several days” on “Genius” and that she even had to change the script. “We had masks and face shields on set. We had to stay six feet from each other at all times as much as we could. We had the COVID test, nose swabs every day. Every day, ”she said. “I had to cut pieces of the script because we lost days of filming. This is the list of things we had to endure. The only common thread regarding production in the days of the pandemic was that it was possible, but not preferable, to get the job done that way. For a business as relational and in-person oriented as Hollywood, something has been lost. “In the entertainment industry, where people from all parts of the production work closely together and really collaborate, you suddenly hear that you can’t be in the same office as your coworker and you have to wear a mask when you carry cables around a soundstage. – was difficult, ”Norton said. Jennifer Maas contributed to this story.

