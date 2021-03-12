Two best friends and alumni of UI Tippie College of Business find jobs at same entertainment company Cameo

Meeting your best friends in college is one thing, but working together years after graduation is another.

Two University of Iowa alumni who were undergraduate best friends are now colleagues at the same entertainment company, Cameo, and attest to their success through the relationships established through the college.

Kayla Duffy and Lindsey Cook said they met on one of the first days of moving into their first year at UI. Both living in the Mayflower Residence and recruiting into a sorority together, they have been best friends ever since graduating in 2013.

During the Duffys college years, she said she was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority, the Iowa Women’s Club Volleyball Club, worked as a receptionist at the Academic Counseling Center, and that she was a member of the Iowa Retail Club and the Marketing Club.

I got my first job after graduating from NBC Universal because a daughter of my sorority sister worked there, Duffy said. I ended up finding a job there for a girl who was on my club’s volleyball team with me.

Cook was also part of the Greek Life Community as a member of the Delta Delta Delta Sorority on campus. Cook said she tried to start her own sports entertainment club with one of her friends to have a space for people interested in entertainment, but it didn’t take off.

University has been a great experience for me, said Cook. I felt I was trying to get the most out of it.

As someone who took advantage of the office hours and extra opportunities, Cook said she always tries to do her best and bond, just like Duffy.

It’s something that has always been a part of me, but I really started to network in college, Cook said. As soon as I realized what I wanted to do and go this way of entertainment, I would ask everyone to help me and connect with people.

After graduating from college, Cook said she had the opportunity to move to Los Angeles without knowing anyone and without a current job. But Cook and Duffy have always kept in touch.

We were both doing similar things working with talent, Duffy said. I was at NBC Universal and she was always looking for the next step.

When Cook returned from Los Angeles to Chicago, she said she was tired of her job as a recruiter for a company in Chicago. She saw this opportunity appear at Cameo, she said, and thought it was too good to be true.

Cameo’s The company’s mission is to create the most personalized and authentic fan experiences in the world. On the Cameo app, people can pay for a personalized message from hundreds of their favorite celebrities, athletes and more.

Cook said she then encouraged Duffy to interview Cameo.

What we always say at Cameo is that it’s a great place to work, Cook said. If you really love your job, why wouldn’t you want your best friends to come and work here?

At the time, Duffy said she was nervous about leaving NBC, but Cameo and the company sold her.

I walked into the interview and just fell in love with the people and the company, Duffy said. I really thought it was going to be something someday and if I’m not a part of it, I’m going to regret it.

When Cook found out that Duffy had found a job as well, she said she was beyond excited and knew how fun it would be to work with Duffy.

It was so much fun being able to sit next to her every day and do what we love, Cook said.

Currently, the two women work remotely through Cameo as Talent Relation Managers for celebrities who work with the app to deliver messages.

As soon as new celebrities or talent arrive on the platform, Cook said that she and Duffy work together to make sure the talent is ready to succeed and get what they want from Cameo.

I wake up to work everyday and my main job is texting celebrities, Duffy said. It’s pretty cool.

Some notable names Duffy said he worked with are Jim OHare of Parks and Recreation, Bethany Frankel of Real Housewives, Steve Harvey and even JoJo Siwa.

She said each person was a joy to work with.

One of the most powerful things I feel is when we get fan reaction videos, Duffy said. People laugh, people cry, people fall to the ground. The impact that I don’t think people realize from this one minute video is amazing all around it’s spreading joy.

UI Tippie College of Business Graduate Relations Director Ashley Durham said it was astonishing that the two women are now working together at Cameo and it is a testament to the bond they have made over the years. .

I’m sure they’re now using the skills they learned from Tippie to be successful together, ”Durham said.

She added that it’s important for people to expand their network of people in college, just like Duffy and Cook did throughout their college years.

The opportunities that Tippie offers our students to let them work on their networking skills and make those connections are invaluable time and time again, said Durham. Tippie’s alumni community is strong and always ready to help another Hawkeye graduate.

Duffy said that because she had one of her best friends and compatriots Hawkeye to support her, it made the difficult transition from NBC to Cameo much easier.

It was just an easier transition from one job to the next, it was good to have someone I knew to take on my new job, Duffy said. It was amazing to have him there when I arrived. I’m still talking to Lindsey, we’ll call each other when we have a meeting with another girl we work with once a week, just to chat and catch up.