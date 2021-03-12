Entertainment
How do you pronounce the name of Marvel actor Chiwetel Ejiofor?
Often the actors were limited by their names. Actor James Roday Rodriguez, ofPsychfame, recently re-adopted his surname, Rodriguez, thanks to evolving Hollywood standards.
Rodriguez claims that when he started his career he wasn’t getting the roles he wanted because of his Hispanic last name. It was once a common theme in Hollywood. Martin and Charlie Sheen both changed their names to fit into Hollywood. But some actors avoid traditional Hollywood naming conventions.
Actors like Chiwetel Ejiofor aren’t about to change their names and change their story, just to suit the producers.
Chiwetel Ejiofor had a very successful career
OfLove in factin the Marvel Universe, Ejiofor is no stranger to blockbuster movies. He was in the biz acting since the 1990s. Even before he made a name for himself, he knew he would act forever.
According to an interview with The Guardian, Ejiofor found life in the theater. “Without it, I just wouldn’t be. My life would be so radically different from anything I have experienced and anything that has brought me an incredible amount of joy.
Ejiofor played Peter in Love in fact Keira Knightley’s character husband. He rocked the role, as he always does. Even if Love in fact is a fan favorite, his most notable work is probably 12 years of slavery. He starred in the film and won a well-deserved Oscar nomination for his work.
Now he’s part of the ever-growing Marvel Universe, which is basically a guaranteed job for any actor. He played Mordo inDoctor Strange,and he is currently shooting the sequel,Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.The English actor has amassed an impressive net worth for all of his hard work.
According to Celebrity Net Worth, he has a fortune of around $ 12 million. Still, he won’t take on any role just for the money. He told the Guardian, “You can’t really play a role that isn’t in yourself.”
Chiwetel Ejiofor’s name is easy to pronounce
Although Ejiofor’s name is not common in the Western vernacular, it is not that hard to pronounce. In fact, his first name is quite phonetic. He pronounces it “chew-say-say,” which is pretty much as it is written. As for the surname, Ejiofor is pronounced “edge-e-oh-four”. Not so far from English phonetic pronunciation.
While fans may be intimidated by a name they’ve never seen before, Ejiofor’s Nigerian name is actually written in a way that should be easy for English speakers to pronounce. Chiwetel Ejiofor is an Igbo name. The Nigerian Ibo language had no material written until after colonialism.
This means that the written component of the language used a Western alphabet to recreate the Igbo sounds, making the written language easy to pronounce for those who read and speak English.
Despite her unconventional name, Chiwetel Ejiofor doesn’t think about it often
Ejiofor’s name has a beautiful meaning. According to his interview with the Guardian, it means “God brings” in Igbo. The Igbo people have a history of significant names. Ejiofor says, “Names are always deeply connected to something. There is a name I mentioned in a movie once, Obianuju. It means “to enter a place where there are many”. There is something so beautiful, poetic and hopeful about parents naming their child like this.
As for him, Ejiofor doesn’t often think of his name, but when he does, he likes the meaning. According to Ejiofor, “I don’t think about it much, but I appreciate this tradition. When we did Half of a yellow sun, the entire cast and team, mostly Nigerians, gathered in the hotel lobby in Lagos on day one. Everyone said their names and what they meant. It was powerful.
